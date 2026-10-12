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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/zelensky-shows-no-political-will-to-end-conflict--kremlin-1124867636.html
Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin
Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked President Donald Trump’s call for a new Ukrainian president to Zelensky’s refusal to make the difficult decisions needed to end the conflict. Trump has publicly called for new Ukrainian leadership capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.
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“The president of Ukraine must make very responsible and very difficult decisions to stop this war. Either Zelensky assumes such responsibility, shows such political will, or he does not,” Peskov told Sputnik.Peskov added that Moscow needs someone in Kiev prepared to recognize “the realities on the ground” and move toward a peaceful settlement.
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Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin

04:31 GMT 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mystyslav ChernovPresident Donald Trump, right, meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, right, meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mystyslav Chernov
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked President Donald Trump’s call for a new Ukrainian president to Zelensky’s refusal to make the difficult decisions needed to end the conflict. Trump has publicly called for new Ukrainian leadership capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.
“The president of Ukraine must make very responsible and very difficult decisions to stop this war. Either Zelensky assumes such responsibility, shows such political will, or he does not,” Peskov told Sputnik.

Peskov added that Moscow needs someone in Kiev prepared to recognize “the realities on the ground” and move toward a peaceful settlement.
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