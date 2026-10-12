https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/zelensky-shows-no-political-will-to-end-conflict--kremlin-1124867636.html
Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin
Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked President Donald Trump’s call for a new Ukrainian president to Zelensky’s refusal to make the difficult decisions needed to end the conflict. Trump has publicly called for new Ukrainian leadership capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.
2026-10-12T04:31+0000
2026-10-12T04:31+0000
2026-10-12T04:31+0000
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“The president of Ukraine must make very responsible and very difficult decisions to stop this war. Either Zelensky assumes such responsibility, shows such political will, or he does not,” Peskov told Sputnik.Peskov added that Moscow needs someone in Kiev prepared to recognize “the realities on the ground” and move toward a peaceful settlement.
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dmitry peskov, donald trump, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine crisis
Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked President Donald Trump’s call for a new Ukrainian president to Zelensky’s refusal to make the difficult decisions needed to end the conflict. Trump has publicly called for new Ukrainian leadership capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.
“The president of Ukraine must make very responsible and very difficult decisions to stop this war. Either Zelensky assumes such responsibility, shows such political will, or he does not,” Peskov told Sputnik.
Peskov added that Moscow needs someone in Kiev prepared to recognize “the realities on the ground” and move toward a peaceful settlement.