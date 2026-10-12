https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/zelensky-shows-no-political-will-to-end-conflict--kremlin-1124867636.html

Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin

Zelensky Shows No Political Will to End Conflict — Kremlin

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov linked President Donald Trump’s call for a new Ukrainian president to Zelensky’s refusal to make the difficult decisions needed to end the conflict. Trump has publicly called for new Ukrainian leadership capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.

2026-10-12T04:31+0000

2026-10-12T04:31+0000

2026-10-12T04:31+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

dmitry peskov

donald trump

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine crisis

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/12/1122644518_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_49d5b78fd77a04b848af62189cc7ffc0.jpg

“The president of Ukraine must make very responsible and very difficult decisions to stop this war. Either Zelensky assumes such responsibility, shows such political will, or he does not,” Peskov told Sputnik.Peskov added that Moscow needs someone in Kiev prepared to recognize “the realities on the ground” and move toward a peaceful settlement.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitry peskov, donald trump, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, russia, ukraine crisis