https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/dprk-tests-upgraded-tactical-ballistic-missile-1124872384.html

DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile

DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile

Sputnik International

North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to verify the successful technical upgrade of a key core component, KCNA reported.

2026-10-13T04:51+0000

2026-10-13T04:51+0000

2026-10-13T04:51+0000

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The launch was part of regular efforts to place the country’s weapons systems on a more advanced technological footing.KCNA described the upgrade as a “big success heralding an important change” in improving the performance and sophistication of the DPRK’s offensive weapon systems.

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