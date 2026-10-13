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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/dprk-tests-upgraded-tactical-ballistic-missile-1124872384.html
DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile
DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to verify the successful technical upgrade of a key core component, KCNA reported.
2026-10-13T04:51+0000
2026-10-13T04:51+0000
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The launch was part of regular efforts to place the country’s weapons systems on a more advanced technological footing.KCNA described the upgrade as a “big success heralding an important change” in improving the performance and sophistication of the DPRK’s offensive weapon systems.
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DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile

04:51 GMT 13.10.2026
© Photo : KCNADPRK Missile Administration Test-fires Tactical Ballistic Missile for Confirming Technical Upgrading of Important Core Element
DPRK Missile Administration Test-fires Tactical Ballistic Missile for Confirming Technical Upgrading of Important Core Element - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to verify the successful technical upgrade of a key core component, KCNA reported.
The launch was part of regular efforts to place the country’s weapons systems on a more advanced technological footing.

KCNA described the upgrade as a “big success heralding an important change” in improving the performance and sophistication of the DPRK’s offensive weapon systems.
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