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DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile
DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to verify the successful technical upgrade of a key core component, KCNA reported.
2026-10-13T04:51+0000
2026-10-13T04:51+0000
2026-10-13T04:51+0000
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north korea
north korea missile launch
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The launch was part of regular efforts to place the country’s weapons systems on a more advanced technological footing.KCNA described the upgrade as a “big success heralding an important change” in improving the performance and sophistication of the DPRK’s offensive weapon systems.
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north korea, north korea missile launch, missile launch, missile test launch, missile launches, ballistic missile
north korea, north korea missile launch, missile launch, missile test launch, missile launches, ballistic missile
DPRK Tests Upgraded Tactical Ballistic Missile
North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired a tactical ballistic missile on October 12 to verify the successful technical upgrade of a key core component, KCNA reported.
The launch was part of regular efforts to place the country’s weapons systems on a more advanced technological footing.
KCNA described the upgrade as a “big success heralding an important change” in improving the performance and sophistication of the DPRK’s offensive weapon systems.