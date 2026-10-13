https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/passenger-train-derails-in-pakistan-kills-four-injures-30--reports-1124871884.html

Passenger Train Derails in Pakistan, Kills Four, Injures 30 — Reports

Passenger Train Derails in Pakistan, Kills Four, Injures 30 — Reports

Sputnik International

At least four people were killed and 30 injured after a passenger train derailed in Sher Shah, Punjab province, Associated Press reported.

2026-10-13T04:35+0000

2026-10-13T04:35+0000

2026-10-13T04:35+0000

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The train was traveling from Karachi to Peshawar when it came off the tracks early Tuesday.Rescuers recovered all four bodies and evacuated the injured from the train’s 14 cars, with the injured taken to hospital for treatment.President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences and called for the injured to receive the best possible medical care.

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