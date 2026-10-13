International
LIVE: Lavrov Holds Talks With ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/passenger-train-derails-in-pakistan-kills-four-injures-30--reports-1124871884.html
Passenger Train Derails in Pakistan, Kills Four, Injures 30 — Reports
Passenger Train Derails in Pakistan, Kills Four, Injures 30 — Reports
Sputnik International
At least four people were killed and 30 injured after a passenger train derailed in Sher Shah, Punjab province, Associated Press reported.
2026-10-13T04:35+0000
2026-10-13T04:35+0000
world
pakistan
punjab
karachi
train
train derailment
train derailment
train crash
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112425556_0:111:2124:1306_1920x0_80_0_0_d234c2de83101edaa7d4c5f613e3b423.jpg
The train was traveling from Karachi to Peshawar when it came off the tracks early Tuesday.Rescuers recovered all four bodies and evacuated the injured from the train’s 14 cars, with the injured taken to hospital for treatment.President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences and called for the injured to receive the best possible medical care.
pakistan
punjab
karachi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112425556_119:0:2007:1416_1920x0_80_0_0_67eb4699a9090da59bb3725626ad77fb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, punjab, karachi, train, train derailment, train derailment, train crash
pakistan, punjab, karachi, train, train derailment, train derailment, train crash

Passenger Train Derails in Pakistan, Kills Four, Injures 30 — Reports

04:35 GMT 13.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sindh Chief Minister officeAn arial view of the site of a passenger train derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan
An arial view of the site of a passenger train derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
© AP Photo / Sindh Chief Minister office
Subscribe
At least four people were killed and 30 injured after a passenger train derailed in Sher Shah, Punjab province, Associated Press reported.
The train was traveling from Karachi to Peshawar when it came off the tracks early Tuesday.

Rescuers recovered all four bodies and evacuated the injured from the train’s 14 cars, with the injured taken to hospital for treatment.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed condolences and called for the injured to receive the best possible medical care.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала