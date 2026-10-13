https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/russia-tops-the-medal-table-at-world-skate-games-1124872792.html

Russia Tops Medal Table at World Skate Games

Russia Tops Medal Table at World Skate Games

Sputnik International

Russia's roller sports team has won 17 medals — including 7 golds — in the first week of the World Skate Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.

2026-10-13T06:03+0000

2026-10-13T06:03+0000

2026-10-13T06:06+0000

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In the world and junior freestyle roller skating championships, Russia took second place overall, behind only Chinese Taipei. Veronika Zherelnikova set a world record in the high jump.15-year-old Veronika Zherelnikova won the junior world title with a 142 cm jump, beating the silver medalist by 15 cm.Maria Kapichnikova took bronze in figure skating in her first international start; Egor Tomilin won bronze at his first world championship.The men's roller hockey team opened the group stage with a 2:0 win over Germany.The Games bring together more than 6,000 athletes, coaches and team members from 91 countries. Russia is competing under its national flag and anthem for the first time since restrictions were lifted in August 2026.

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