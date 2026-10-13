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Russia Tops Medal Table at World Skate Games
Russia Tops Medal Table at World Skate Games
Sputnik International
Russia's roller sports team has won 17 medals — including 7 golds — in the first week of the World Skate Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.
2026-10-13T06:03+0000
2026-10-13T06:06+0000
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In the world and junior freestyle roller skating championships, Russia took second place overall, behind only Chinese Taipei. Veronika Zherelnikova set a world record in the high jump.15-year-old Veronika Zherelnikova won the junior world title with a 142 cm jump, beating the silver medalist by 15 cm.Maria Kapichnikova took bronze in figure skating in her first international start; Egor Tomilin won bronze at his first world championship.The men's roller hockey team opened the group stage with a 2:0 win over Germany.The Games bring together more than 6,000 athletes, coaches and team members from 91 countries. Russia is competing under its national flag and anthem for the first time since restrictions were lifted in August 2026.
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Russia Tops Medal Table at World Skate Games

06:03 GMT 13.10.2026 (Updated: 06:06 GMT 13.10.2026)
© SputnikRussia tops the medal table at 2026 World Skate Games
Russia tops the medal table at 2026 World Skate Games - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2026
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Russia's roller sports team has won 17 medals — including 7 golds — in the first week of the World Skate Games in Asuncion, Paraguay.
In the world and junior freestyle roller skating championships, Russia took second place overall, behind only Chinese Taipei. Veronika Zherelnikova set a world record in the high jump.

This is Russia's best result in the history of the Games — surpassing 8 medals in Nanjing 2017 and 11 in Barcelona 2019.

15-year-old Veronika Zherelnikova won the junior world title with a 142 cm jump, beating the silver medalist by 15 cm.

Several athletes took multiple medals: Roman Shchapov and Margarita Komarovskaya won paired slalom plus two individual medals each; Sofya Anisimova won both classic and trick freestyle slalom.

Maria Kapichnikova took bronze in figure skating in her first international start; Egor Tomilin won bronze at his first world championship.
The men's roller hockey team opened the group stage with a 2:0 win over Germany.
The Games bring together more than 6,000 athletes, coaches and team members from 91 countries. Russia is competing under its national flag and anthem for the first time since restrictions were lifted in August 2026.
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