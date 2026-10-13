https://sputnikglobe.com/20261013/trump-pressures-zelensky-to-seek-peace-defends-diesel-deal-with-russia-1124871984.html

Trump Pressures Zelensky to Seek Peace, Defends Diesel Deal With Russia

Trump Pressures Zelensky to Seek Peace, Defends Diesel Deal With Russia

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump stepped up pressure on Zelensky to reach an agreement with Russia, arguing that President Vladimir Putin is currently more interested in making a deal than Zelensky.

2026-10-13T04:46+0000

2026-10-13T04:46+0000

2026-10-13T04:46+0000

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“Zelensky has to focus on making a deal, not talking about that,” Trump told reporters.He then drew a direct comparison between the two sides.Trump also defended his recent agreement with Russia on diesel supplies, rejecting criticism from some Republicans and arguing that restricting Russian fuel exports would hurt global markets.The president argued that limiting diesel supplies would have a significant impact on international fuel markets and said he supports measures that could help US farmers and ranchers.The comments come as the US increases pressure on Ukraine to move toward negotiations with Russia, while simultaneously expanding energy cooperation with Moscow through the diesel agreement.

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us, donald trump, vladimir putin, volodymyr zelensky, russia, diesel, diesel fuel, fuel prices