https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/britains-only-icebreaker-breaks-down-as-royal-navy-struggles-to-stay-afloat--reports-1124877636.html
Britain's Only Icebreaker Breaks Down as Royal Navy Struggles to Stay Afloat — Reports
Britain's Only Icebreaker Breaks Down as Royal Navy Struggles to Stay Afloat — Reports
Sputnik International
The Royal Navy’s sole ice patrol ship, HMS Protector, had to be towed back to Plymouth after suffering a double engine defect, leaving Britain without its only icebreaker, The Telegraph reported.
2026-10-14T05:02+0000
2026-10-14T05:02+0000
2026-10-14T05:02+0000
world
britain
russia
arctic
royal navy
navy
the royal navy
icebreaker
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121170750_0:126:3160:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_048fbff7335fccb68513834abd696c8d.jpg
One Navy source described the situation as a “catastrophic failure,” while another called HMS Protector “a really important capability, not just for the Royal Navy but for the nation.”And the timing could hardly be better for the irony. Britain continues talking up confrontation with Russia in the Arctic even as its one and only icebreaker cannot make it out of port. Russia, meanwhile, operates a fleet of more than 40 icebreakers.The incident adds to a series of readiness problems facing the Royal Navy. Britain’s First Sea Lord admitted earlier this year that the Navy was “not ready for war.”Both British aircraft carriers have reported mechanical problems since entering service, while the deployment of the £1 billion destroyer HMS Dragon to the eastern Mediterranean was also delayed earlier this year after maintenance issues.So much Arctic saber-rattling, so little icebreaking.
britain
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121170750_277:0:3008:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2829c3a9933fdbb9b5fc74ba17ad5b65.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
britain, russia, arctic, royal navy, navy, the royal navy, icebreaker
britain, russia, arctic, royal navy, navy, the royal navy, icebreaker
Britain's Only Icebreaker Breaks Down as Royal Navy Struggles to Stay Afloat — Reports
The Royal Navy’s sole ice patrol ship, HMS Protector, had to be towed back to Plymouth after suffering a double engine defect, leaving Britain without its only icebreaker, The Telegraph reported.
One Navy source described the situation as a “catastrophic failure,” while another called HMS Protector “a really important capability, not just for the Royal Navy but for the nation.”
And the timing could hardly be better for the irony. Britain continues talking up confrontation with Russia in the Arctic even as its one and only icebreaker cannot make it out of port. Russia, meanwhile, operates a fleet of more than 40 icebreakers.
The incident adds to a series of readiness problems facing the Royal Navy. Britain’s First Sea Lord admitted earlier this year that the Navy was “not ready for war.”
Both British aircraft carriers have reported mechanical problems since entering service, while the deployment of the £1 billion destroyer HMS Dragon to the eastern Mediterranean was also delayed earlier this year after maintenance issues.
So much Arctic saber-rattling, so little icebreaking.