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Russia Hits Ukraine's Communications and Energy Sites in Overnight Barrage
Russia Hits Ukraine's Communications and Energy Sites in Overnight Barrage
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on communication and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces in Kiev, as well as the Kiev and Kharkov regions
2026-10-14T05:15+0000
2026-10-14T05:15+0000
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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and long‑range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Russian Geran drones hit production buildings of the KSM Protek plant near Kiev and a substation in the Vyshgorod area, the ministry added.
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Russia Hits Ukraine's Communications and Energy Sites in Overnight Barrage

05:15 GMT 14.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian Geran-2 Drones
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on communication and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces in Kiev, as well as the Kiev and Kharkov regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and long‑range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.
"As a result of the strike, facilities of the communication and energy infrastructure in Kiev, the Kiev and Kharkov regions, which are used in the interests of the defense industry complex and the armed forces of Ukraine, were hit," the statement read.
Russian Geran drones hit production buildings of the KSM Protek plant near Kiev and a substation in the Vyshgorod area, the ministry added.
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