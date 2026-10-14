https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/russia-hits-ukraines-communications-and-energy-sites-in-overnight-barrage---1124877777.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Communications and Energy Sites in Overnight Barrage

Russia Hits Ukraine's Communications and Energy Sites in Overnight Barrage

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces carried out a massive strike on communication and energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces in Kiev, as well as the Kiev and Kharkov regions

2026-10-14T05:15+0000

2026-10-14T05:15+0000

2026-10-14T05:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Overnight, the Russian armed forces launched a massive strike using high‑precision ground‑based weapons and long‑range attack unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said in a statement. Russian Geran drones hit production buildings of the KSM Protek plant near Kiev and a substation in the Vyshgorod area, the ministry added.

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