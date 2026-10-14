https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/wait-till-you-see-what-we-do-to-iran--trump-threatens-fresh-action-1124877524.html

'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action

'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump issued another threat against Iran while speaking at a campaign rally in Alaska, promising unspecified further action against Tehran.

2026-10-14T04:57+0000

2026-10-14T04:57+0000

2026-10-14T04:57+0000

us-israel war on iran

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/08/1124417872_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e2f498b82271821a174d057888761b19.jpg

“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. Wait till you see,” Trump told the crowd.The US president went on to say that Washington had “sort of had it” with Iran.Trump also reiterated his assertion that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60