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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261014/wait-till-you-see-what-we-do-to-iran--trump-threatens-fresh-action-1124877524.html
'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action
'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump issued another threat against Iran while speaking at a campaign rally in Alaska, promising unspecified further action against Tehran.
2026-10-14T04:57+0000
2026-10-14T04:57+0000
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“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. Wait till you see,” Trump told the crowd.The US president went on to say that Washington had “sort of had it” with Iran.Trump also reiterated his assertion that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
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'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action

04:57 GMT 14.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonU.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. (
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. ( - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump issued another threat against Iran while speaking at a campaign rally in Alaska, promising unspecified further action against Tehran.
“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. Wait till you see,” Trump told the crowd.
The US president went on to say that Washington had “sort of had it” with Iran.
Trump also reiterated his assertion that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
“The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t,” Trump said.
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