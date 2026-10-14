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'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action
'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump issued another threat against Iran while speaking at a campaign rally in Alaska, promising unspecified further action against Tehran.
2026-10-14T04:57+0000
2026-10-14T04:57+0000
2026-10-14T04:57+0000
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“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. Wait till you see,” Trump told the crowd.The US president went on to say that Washington had “sort of had it” with Iran.Trump also reiterated his assertion that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
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'Wait Till You See What We Do to Iran'’ — Trump Threatens Fresh Action
US President Donald Trump issued another threat against Iran while speaking at a campaign rally in Alaska, promising unspecified further action against Tehran.
“Wait till you see what we do to Iran. We’re going to do a number. Wait till you see,” Trump told the crowd.
The US president went on to say that Washington had “sort of had it” with Iran.
Trump also reiterated his assertion that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.
“The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t,” Trump said.