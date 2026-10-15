https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/asean-puts-strategic-autonomy-and-engagement-over-bloc-politics--secretary-general-1124882742.html

ASEAN Puts Strategic Autonomy and Engagement Over Bloc Politics — Secretary-General

ASEAN Puts Strategic Autonomy and Engagement Over Bloc Politics — Secretary-General

Sputnik International

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn told Sputnik that the bloc intends to keep strengthening its own mechanisms while maintaining relations with partners both inside and outside the region.

2026-10-15T04:48+0000

2026-10-15T04:48+0000

2026-10-15T04:49+0000

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Kao stressed that ASEAN is building its own strategic autonomy, drawing on decades of regional agreements and institutions rather than allowing outside power structures to define its course.He said ASEAN would continue engaging with all partners while strengthening its own long-term community-building agenda under ASEAN 2045.

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ASEAN puts strategic autonomy and engagement over bloc politics — Secretary-General Sputnik International ASEAN puts strategic autonomy and engagement over bloc politics — Secretary-General 2026-10-15T04:48+0000 true PT2M11S

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