https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/asean-puts-strategic-autonomy-and-engagement-over-bloc-politics--secretary-general-1124882742.html
ASEAN Puts Strategic Autonomy and Engagement Over Bloc Politics — Secretary-General
ASEAN Puts Strategic Autonomy and Engagement Over Bloc Politics — Secretary-General
Sputnik International
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn told Sputnik that the bloc intends to keep strengthening its own mechanisms while maintaining relations with partners both inside and outside the region.
2026-10-15T04:48+0000
2026-10-15T04:48+0000
2026-10-15T04:49+0000
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Kao stressed that ASEAN is building its own strategic autonomy, drawing on decades of regional agreements and institutions rather than allowing outside power structures to define its course.He said ASEAN would continue engaging with all partners while strengthening its own long-term community-building agenda under ASEAN 2045.
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ASEAN puts strategic autonomy and engagement over bloc politics — Secretary-General
Sputnik International
ASEAN puts strategic autonomy and engagement over bloc politics — Secretary-General
2026-10-15T04:48+0000
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ASEAN Puts Strategic Autonomy and Engagement Over Bloc Politics — Secretary-General
04:48 GMT 15.10.2026 (Updated: 04:49 GMT 15.10.2026)
ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn told Sputnik that the bloc intends to keep strengthening its own mechanisms while maintaining relations with partners both inside and outside the region.
Kao stressed that ASEAN is building its own strategic autonomy, drawing on decades of regional agreements and institutions rather than allowing outside power structures to define its course.
“We’re trying to build our own strategic autonomy through the various key documents we have.”
He said ASEAN would continue engaging with all partners while strengthening its own long-term community-building agenda under ASEAN 2045.
“I believe that we will continue to engage with all partners, countries in this region and countries outside the region.”