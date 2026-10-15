https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/north-korea-tests-two-types-of-submarine-launched-strategic-cruise-missiles-1124882470.html

North Korea Tests Two Types of Submarine-Launched Strategic Cruise Missiles

North Korea Tests Two Types of Submarine-Launched Strategic Cruise Missiles

Sputnik International

North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea of Korea on October 14, KCNA reported.

2026-10-15T04:40+0000

2026-10-15T04:40+0000

2026-10-15T04:40+0000

military

north korea

navy

submarine

cruise missile

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/0f/1124882534_0:219:1000:782_1920x0_80_0_0_bc3acdd31571d42375144857376df869.jpg

The test was aimed at checking the readiness of the country’s underwater combat systems and strengthening the Navy’s ability to carry out strategic missions.The launch demonstrated the “high reliability, trustworthiness and ability” of the DPRK’s war deterrent and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

north korea, navy, submarine, cruise missile