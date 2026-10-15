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North Korea Tests Two Types of Submarine-Launched Strategic Cruise Missiles
North Korea Tests Two Types of Submarine-Launched Strategic Cruise Missiles
Sputnik International
North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea of Korea on October 14, KCNA reported.
2026-10-15T04:40+0000
2026-10-15T04:40+0000
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The test was aimed at checking the readiness of the country’s underwater combat systems and strengthening the Navy’s ability to carry out strategic missions.The launch demonstrated the “high reliability, trustworthiness and ability” of the DPRK’s war deterrent and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.
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North Korea Tests Two Types of Submarine-Launched Strategic Cruise Missiles

04:40 GMT 15.10.2026
© Photo : KCNADPRK Missile Administration Test-fires Submarine-launched Strategic Cruise Missiles
DPRK Missile Administration Test-fires Submarine-launched Strategic Cruise Missiles - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korea’s Missile Administration test-fired two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the East Sea of Korea on October 14, KCNA reported.
The test was aimed at checking the readiness of the country’s underwater combat systems and strengthening the Navy’s ability to carry out strategic missions.

The launch demonstrated the “high reliability, trustworthiness and ability” of the DPRK’s war deterrent and had no adverse impact on the security of neighboring countries.
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