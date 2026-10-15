https://sputnikglobe.com/20261015/starshield-restrictions-disrupt-ukrainian-drone-strikes-as-musk-points-to-pentagon-1124883094.html

Starshield Restrictions Disrupt Ukrainian Drone Strikes as Musk Points to Pentagon

Starshield Restrictions Disrupt Ukrainian Drone Strikes as Musk Points to Pentagon

Sputnik International

New Starshield speed restrictions have disrupted Ukrainian drone operations, forcing some planned strikes to be cancelled and causing communication losses lasting 10–20 seconds, The Telegraph reported.

2026-10-15T05:00+0000

2026-10-15T05:00+0000

2026-10-15T05:00+0000

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A Ukrainian unit said the interruptions “directly affected the use of the drones that use Starlink for control during flight.” The effective speed limit was reportedly around 100 mph, or 160 km/h, although problems were also reported at lower speeds.NBC News reported that Ukrainian forces learned about the restrictions only after contacting SpaceX customer support over connectivity problems. According to a Ukrainian official, SpaceX had given no advance warning.Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov then appealed to Elon Musk to remove the limits, calling Starshield “critical for Ukraine’s defense.”He also stressed that commercial Starlink “is limited to civilian or defensive activities and cannot be used for offensive military action.”

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drone attack, drone warfare, drone strike, drone war, elon musk, ukraine, starlink, starshield, spacex, military & intelligence, us, proxy war