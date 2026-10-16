International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russian-wrestler-alina-shevchenko-wins-u23-world-gold-in-las-vegas-1124889003.html
Russian Wrestler Alina Shevchenko Wins U23 World Gold in Las Vegas
Russian Wrestler Alina Shevchenko Wins U23 World Gold in Las Vegas
Sputnik International
Shevchenko claimed the title at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Belarusian Kseniya Terene in the final of the women’s 68kg category. Japan’s Rai Hoshino and Italy’s Laura Godino took bronze.
2026-10-16T11:13+0000
2026-10-16T11:13+0000
world
sport
world
russia
united world wrestling
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/104462/38/1044623873_0:194:2952:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c402c793b5ceed0430b5876cd33a02.jpg
The championships run through October 18. In May, United World Wrestling (UWW) announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete internationally without restrictions across all age groups.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/grand-medal-haul-russian-athletes-shine-at-european-championships-despite-all-bans-1124597300.html
world
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/104462/38/1044623873_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59c44cb6325df18b739b53defa448604.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, world, russia, united world wrestling
sport, world, russia, united world wrestling

Russian Wrestler Alina Shevchenko Wins U23 World Gold in Las Vegas

11:13 GMT 16.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov / Go to the mediabankSoslan Ramonov, Rio 2016 Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling, shows his medal at a news conference with representatives of the Russian Wrestling Federation
Soslan Ramonov, Rio 2016 Olympic champion in freestyle wrestling, shows his medal at a news conference with representatives of the Russian Wrestling Federation - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Shevchenko claimed the title at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Belarusian Kseniya Terene in the final of the women’s 68kg category. Japan’s Rai Hoshino and Italy’s Laura Godino took bronze.
The championships run through October 18. In May, United World Wrestling (UWW) announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete internationally without restrictions across all age groups.
Anna Kalmykova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
World
Grand Medal Haul: Russian Athletes Shine at European Championships Despite All Bans
18 August, 10:42 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала