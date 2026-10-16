https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/russian-wrestler-alina-shevchenko-wins-u23-world-gold-in-las-vegas-1124889003.html

Russian Wrestler Alina Shevchenko Wins U23 World Gold in Las Vegas

Russian Wrestler Alina Shevchenko Wins U23 World Gold in Las Vegas

Sputnik International

Shevchenko claimed the title at the U23 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Belarusian Kseniya Terene in the final of the women’s 68kg category. Japan’s Rai Hoshino and Italy’s Laura Godino took bronze.

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The championships run through October 18. In May, United World Wrestling (UWW) announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to compete internationally without restrictions across all age groups.

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