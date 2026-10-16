https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/trump-rules-out-nuclear-strike-on-iran-when-asked-about-mother-of-all-bombs-1124887328.html
Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'
Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran when asked about reports that Washington could deploy the massive conventional “Mother of All Bombs” after the midterm elections.
2026-10-16T04:28+0000
2026-10-16T04:28+0000
2026-10-16T04:28+0000
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“The mother of all bombs is not nuclear,” Trump stressed when asked whether the reported option involved a tactical nuclear weapon.Trump then ruled out the need for an actual nuclear strike.
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Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'
US President Donald Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran when asked about reports that Washington could deploy the massive conventional “Mother of All Bombs” after the midterm elections.
“The mother of all bombs is not nuclear,” Trump stressed when asked whether the reported option involved a tactical nuclear weapon.
“No, no, it’s not nuclear at all. This is just an extremely large bomb. It’s like a tiny nuclear bomb,” he said.
Trump then ruled out the need for an actual nuclear strike.
“The mother of all bombs is one big bomb, but it’s not nuclear. I wouldn’t use nuclear. We don’t have to.”