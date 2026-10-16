https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/trump-rules-out-nuclear-strike-on-iran-when-asked-about-mother-of-all-bombs-1124887328.html

Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'

Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran when asked about reports that Washington could deploy the massive conventional “Mother of All Bombs” after the midterm elections.

2026-10-16T04:28+0000

2026-10-16T04:28+0000

2026-10-16T04:28+0000

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“The mother of all bombs is not nuclear,” Trump stressed when asked whether the reported option involved a tactical nuclear weapon.Trump then ruled out the need for an actual nuclear strike.

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