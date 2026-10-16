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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261016/trump-rules-out-nuclear-strike-on-iran-when-asked-about-mother-of-all-bombs-1124887328.html
Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'
Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran when asked about reports that Washington could deploy the massive conventional “Mother of All Bombs” after the midterm elections.
2026-10-16T04:28+0000
2026-10-16T04:28+0000
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“The mother of all bombs is not nuclear,” Trump stressed when asked whether the reported option involved a tactical nuclear weapon.Trump then ruled out the need for an actual nuclear strike.
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Trump Rules out Nuclear Strike on Iran When Asked About 'Mother of All Bombs'

04:28 GMT 16.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump said he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran when asked about reports that Washington could deploy the massive conventional “Mother of All Bombs” after the midterm elections.
“The mother of all bombs is not nuclear,” Trump stressed when asked whether the reported option involved a tactical nuclear weapon.
“No, no, it’s not nuclear at all. This is just an extremely large bomb. It’s like a tiny nuclear bomb,” he said.
Trump then ruled out the need for an actual nuclear strike.
“The mother of all bombs is one big bomb, but it’s not nuclear. I wouldn’t use nuclear. We don’t have to.”
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