https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/oil-tanker-explodes-in-strait-of-hormuz-after-it-hit-naval-mine--reports-1124890971.html
Oil Tanker Explodes in Strait of Hormuz After It Hit Naval Mine – Reports
Oil Tanker Explodes in Strait of Hormuz After It Hit Naval Mine – Reports
Sputnik International
An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine, the Press TV channel reported, citing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
2026-10-17T03:55+0000
2026-10-17T03:55+0000
2026-10-17T04:35+0000
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On February 28, the United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran. Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities. However, they later exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. In September, Iran’s IRGC announced that Tehran was establishing a no-navigation zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to coordinate with Tehran in order to pass through the area.
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strait of hormuz, middle east, press tv, oil trade, oil tanker, tanker, mine
Oil Tanker Explodes in Strait of Hormuz After It Hit Naval Mine – Reports
03:55 GMT 17.10.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 17.10.2026)
An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine, the Press TV channel reported, citing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
On February 28, the United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran. Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities. However, they later exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
In September, Iran’s IRGC announced that Tehran was establishing a no-navigation zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to coordinate with Tehran in order to pass through the area.