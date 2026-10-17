https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/oil-tanker-explodes-in-strait-of-hormuz-after-it-hit-naval-mine--reports-1124890971.html

Oil Tanker Explodes in Strait of Hormuz After It Hit Naval Mine – Reports

Oil Tanker Explodes in Strait of Hormuz After It Hit Naval Mine – Reports

Sputnik International

An oil tanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine, the Press TV channel reported, citing Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

2026-10-17T03:55+0000

2026-10-17T03:55+0000

2026-10-17T04:35+0000

us-israel war on iran

strait of hormuz

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mine

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On February 28, the United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran. Iran responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities. However, they later exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. In September, Iran’s IRGC announced that Tehran was establishing a no-navigation zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to coordinate with Tehran in order to pass through the area.

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strait of hormuz, middle east, press tv, oil trade, oil tanker, tanker, mine