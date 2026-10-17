https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/russia-hits-ukraines-largest-metallurgical-plants-in-krivoy-rog-and-zaporozhye-1124891523.html

Russia Hits Ukraine's Largest Metallurgical Plants in Krivoy Rog and Zaporozhye

Russia Hits Ukraine's Largest Metallurgical Plants in Krivoy Rog and Zaporozhye

Sputnik International

The Russian army has carried out a massive strike with high-precision ground-, air- and sea-based weapons and strike UAVs on metallurgical plants, a transformer enterprise and an energy facility in the Ukrainian cities of Krivoy Rog, Zaporozhye and Zhitomir.

2026-10-17T05:32+0000

2026-10-17T05:32+0000

2026-10-17T05:33+0000

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▫️ In the city of Krivoy Rog, a metallurgical plant was hit — Ukraine's largest metallurgical enterprise, which supplies metal products to the Ukrainian military-industrial complex▫️ In Zhitomir, an electrical substation was hit — it distributes electricity from the western regions to central Ukraine for the operation of military-industrial complex enterprisesIn the city of Zaporozhye, the following were hit:▫️ A metallurgical plant ("Zaporozhstal"), which was Ukraine's largest metallurgical enterprise. It is part of Rinat Akhmetov's SCM group. It previously produced up to 1.44 million tonnes of pig iron and over 1.3 million tonnes of rolled steel per year. Its products went mainly to the needs of the military industry▫️ An industrial enterprise (JSC "Zaporozhtransformator"), which produces 220-750 kV power oil transformers. Since 2022, it has been under the management of Ukraine's ministry of defense and is used in the interests of the Ukrainian armyIn addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering military cargo to the port of Odessa was hit while transiting at sea.

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