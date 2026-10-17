https://sputnikglobe.com/20261017/trump-orders-that-certain-measures-stipulated-by-russia-sanctions-act-not-be-implemented-1124890831.html
Trump Orders That Certain Measures Stipulated by Russia Sanctions Act Not Be Implemented
Trump Orders That Certain Measures Stipulated by Russia Sanctions Act Not Be Implemented
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order directing that a number of sanctions, restrictions, and tariffs, stipulated by the recently enacted law on sanctions against Russia and Iran, not be applied.
2026-10-17T03:41+0000
2026-10-17T03:41+0000
2026-10-17T04:34+0000
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"As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act [Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia]. I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States," the executive order says. What he just waived:On September 18, Trump signed a law that allows for the imposition of new sanctions against Russia. The document authorizes him to apply additional tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that rank among the top five purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as additional tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods imported into the United States.
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donald trump, russia, lindsey graham, sanctions, us sanctions, russian economy under sanctions
Trump Orders That Certain Measures Stipulated by Russia Sanctions Act Not Be Implemented
03:41 GMT 17.10.2026 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 17.10.2026)
US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order directing that a number of sanctions, restrictions, and tariffs, stipulated by the recently enacted law on sanctions against Russia and Iran, not be applied.
"As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act [Lindsey Graham is designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia]. I have submitted to the Congress a certification that the issuance of such a waiver at this time is in the national interests of the United States," the executive order says.
The 500% tariffs on Russian-origin goods
The 100% tariffs on the top 5 importers of Russian oil and gas — aimed squarely at China and India
The 100% tariffs on the top 5 facilitators of Russian sanctions evasion
On September 18, Trump signed a law that allows for the imposition of new sanctions against Russia. The document authorizes him to apply additional tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that rank among the top five purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas, as well as additional tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods imported into the United States.