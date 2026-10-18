https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/at-least-7-killed-dozens-injured-in-explosion-fire-at-canadian-military-base---reports-1124894370.html
At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured in Explosion, Fire at Canadian Military Base - Reports
At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured in Explosion, Fire at Canadian Military Base - Reports
Sputnik International
At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured as a result of an explosion and subsequent fire at the Canadian Wainwright military base, the Global News channel reported, citing several military sources.
2026-10-18T06:04+0000
2026-10-18T06:04+0000
2026-10-18T06:04+0000
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The major fire that broke out at the Wainwright military base in the Canadian province of Alberta was reportedly preceded by an explosion.A live-fire training exercise possibly hit a gas line or gas well on the base causing the explosion, Global News cited sources as saying.A fire then broke out and spread, fueled by strong wind.“I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory,” Minister of National Defence David McGuinty said on Saturday night when addressing the mass casualty event at the military base in central Alberta.He added that the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence and the federal government will have more to share in the coming days.
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At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured in Explosion, Fire at Canadian Military Base - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured as a result of a fire at the Canadian Wainwright military base, the Global News channel reported, citing several military sources.
The major fire that broke out at the Wainwright military base in the Canadian province of Alberta was reportedly preceded by an explosion.
A live-fire training exercise possibly hit a gas line or gas well on the base causing the explosion, Global News cited sources as saying.
A fire then broke out and spread, fueled by strong wind.
“I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory,” Minister of National Defence David McGuinty said on Saturday night when addressing the mass casualty event at the military base in central Alberta.
He added that the Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence and the federal government will have more to share in the coming days.