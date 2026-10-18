https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-takes-part-in-9th-round-of-russia-gulf-cooperation-council-dialogue-1124895298.html

Lavrov Takes Part in 9th Round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Dialogue

Lavrov Takes Part in 9th Round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Dialogue

Sputnik International

The 9th round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue is taking place in Manama, Bahrain.

2026-10-18T09:50+0000

2026-10-18T09:50+0000

2026-10-18T09:50+0000

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sergey lavrov

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gulf cooperation council

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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Manama, Bahrain, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is participating in the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday, October 18.The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional organization of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and is focused on facilitating political, military and economic cooperation in the Persian Gulf.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!

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