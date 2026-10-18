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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/lavrov-takes-part-in-9th-round-of-russia-gulf-cooperation-council-dialogue-1124895298.html
Lavrov Takes Part in 9th Round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Dialogue
Lavrov Takes Part in 9th Round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Dialogue
Sputnik International
The 9th round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue is taking place in Manama, Bahrain.
2026-10-18T09:50+0000
2026-10-18T09:50+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Manama, Bahrain, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is participating in the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday, October 18.The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional organization of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and is focused on facilitating political, military and economic cooperation in the Persian Gulf.Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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Lavrov speaks at 9th round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council dialogue
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Lavrov speaks at 9th round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council dialogue
2026-10-18T09:50+0000
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sergey lavrov, russia, manama, bahrain, gulf cooperation council, видео
sergey lavrov, russia, manama, bahrain, gulf cooperation council, видео

Lavrov Takes Part in 9th Round of Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Dialogue

09:50 GMT 18.10.2026
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
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The 9th round of the Russia-Gulf Cooperation Council Strategic Dialogue is taking place in Manama, Bahrain.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Manama, Bahrain, where Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is participating in the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday, October 18.
The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional organization of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and is focused on facilitating political, military and economic cooperation in the Persian Gulf.
Follow Sputnik's live broadcast!
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