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Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Bahrain
Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Bahrain
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Bahrain, where on Sunday he will take part in the ninth round of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a Sputnik correspondent has reported.
2026-10-18T03:16+0000
2026-10-18T03:16+0000
2026-10-18T04:28+0000
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On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that foreign ministers would discuss in detail ways to further strengthen the partnership between Russia and the GCC member states, including in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Lavrov is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings "on the sidelines" of the event. The previous meeting in this format took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in September 2025.
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russia, bahrain, gulf cooperation council, sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry
Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Bahrain
03:16 GMT 18.10.2026 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 18.10.2026)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Bahrain, where on Sunday he will take part in the ninth round of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a Sputnik correspondent has reported.
On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that foreign ministers would discuss in detail ways to further strengthen the partnership between Russia and the GCC member states, including in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Lavrov is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings "on the sidelines" of the event.
The previous meeting in this format took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in September 2025.