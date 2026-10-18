International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/russian-foreign-minister-arrives-in-bahrain-1124894007.html
Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Bahrain
Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Bahrain
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Bahrain, where on Sunday he will take part in the ninth round of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a Sputnik correspondent has reported.
2026-10-18T03:16+0000
2026-10-18T04:28+0000
russia
russia
bahrain
gulf cooperation council
sergey lavrov
russian foreign ministry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/16/1124771122_0:0:3075:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_50c2c5100a41225f1d7006833ea922eb.jpg
On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that foreign ministers would discuss in detail ways to further strengthen the partnership between Russia and the GCC member states, including in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Lavrov is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings "on the sidelines" of the event. The previous meeting in this format took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in September 2025.
russia
bahrain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/16/1124771122_2:0:2731:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6f43d20dc7bcb1dcd5739d36cb149a58.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, bahrain, gulf cooperation council, sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry
russia, bahrain, gulf cooperation council, sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Arrives in Bahrain

03:16 GMT 18.10.2026 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 18.10.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Bahrain, where on Sunday he will take part in the ninth round of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), a Sputnik correspondent has reported.
On Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that foreign ministers would discuss in detail ways to further strengthen the partnership between Russia and the GCC member states, including in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Lavrov is also scheduled to hold a number of bilateral meetings "on the sidelines" of the event.
The previous meeting in this format took place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in September 2025.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала