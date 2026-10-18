International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/two-people-killed-in-arab-coalitions-ah-6i-military-helicopter-crash---spokesman-1124894234.html
Two People Killed in Arab Coalition's AH-6i Military Helicopter Crash - Spokesman
Two People Killed in Arab Coalition's AH-6i Military Helicopter Crash - Spokesman
Sputnik International
The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Houthis has announced the crash of an AH-6i light attack helicopter in the Saudi province of Najran, which borders Yemen, the coalition's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said.
2026-10-18T03:58+0000
2026-10-18T04:31+0000
world
middle east
saudi arabia
najran
yemen
houthis
turki al-maliki
riyadh
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386024_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_79dbbad920d38df3cce5d76474fa4536.jpg
"The helicopter crashed in Najran province due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the deaths of two crew members," the spokesman said. Military hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August following a four-year lull after the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for the shelling of Sanaa’s airport by the Yemeni army, which is backed by Riyadh.
saudi arabia
najran
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1e/1123386024_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33ba4bdbb15f95c3ce1179f04f74ab1f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, saudi arabia, najran, yemen, houthis, turki al-maliki, riyadh
middle east, saudi arabia, najran, yemen, houthis, turki al-maliki, riyadh

Two People Killed in Arab Coalition's AH-6i Military Helicopter Crash - Spokesman

03:58 GMT 18.10.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 18.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarIn this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University
In this photo taken Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009, F-15 warplanes of the Saudi Air Force fly over the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh during a graduation ceremony at King Faisal Air Force University - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Houthis has announced the crash of an AH-6i light attack helicopter in the Saudi province of Najran, which borders Yemen, the coalition's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said.
"The helicopter crashed in Najran province due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the deaths of two crew members," the spokesman said.
Military hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August following a four-year lull after the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for the shelling of Sanaa’s airport by the Yemeni army, which is backed by Riyadh.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала