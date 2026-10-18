https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/two-people-killed-in-arab-coalitions-ah-6i-military-helicopter-crash---spokesman-1124894234.html
Two People Killed in Arab Coalition's AH-6i Military Helicopter Crash - Spokesman
Two People Killed in Arab Coalition's AH-6i Military Helicopter Crash - Spokesman
Sputnik International
The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Houthis has announced the crash of an AH-6i light attack helicopter in the Saudi province of Najran, which borders Yemen, the coalition's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said.
2026-10-18T03:58+0000
2026-10-18T03:58+0000
2026-10-18T04:31+0000
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"The helicopter crashed in Najran province due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the deaths of two crew members," the spokesman said. Military hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August following a four-year lull after the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for the shelling of Sanaa’s airport by the Yemeni army, which is backed by Riyadh.
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Two People Killed in Arab Coalition's AH-6i Military Helicopter Crash - Spokesman
03:58 GMT 18.10.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 18.10.2026)
The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting the Houthis has announced the crash of an AH-6i light attack helicopter in the Saudi province of Najran, which borders Yemen, the coalition's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki, said.
"The helicopter crashed in Najran province due to a technical malfunction, resulting in the deaths of two crew members," the spokesman said.
Military hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia intensified in August following a four-year lull after the Houthis began attacking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea in retaliation for the shelling of Sanaa’s airport by the Yemeni army, which is backed by Riyadh.