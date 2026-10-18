https://sputnikglobe.com/20261018/us-should-abandon-hegemony-cooperate-with-other-countries--expert-1124895582.html
US Should Abandon Hegemony, Cooperate With Other Countries – Expert
US Should Abandon Hegemony, Cooperate With Other Countries – Expert
Sputnik International
The United States should renounce claims to global dominance and start cooperating with other countries, because the time of its hegemony has ended, a former vice president of the Washington-based Eurasia Center, Earl Rasmussen, told RIA Novosti.
2026-10-18T09:15+0000
2026-10-18T09:15+0000
2026-10-18T09:15+0000
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"We are in a very dangerous time both from an economic perspective and a global peace perspective. The US needs to adapt and seek compromise and cooperate with other world powers," Rasmussen said. He pointed out that the time of US hegemony is over and its leadership needs to accept that. In September, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the world is becoming multipolar, and this move is irreversible.Guterres has previously advocated for reforming the UN Security Council, including expanding representation for developing nations. He has pointed to the need to grant Africa permanent representation on the Security Council, the structure of which still reflects the balance of power that existed after World War II. On October 1, at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a joint effort to define the foundations of a future multipolar world order that takes into account the interests of all countries. He said a key principle of such a global order must be ensuring the security of some states without compromising the security of others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/us-economic-hegemony-under-strain-as-iran-war-exposes-structural-decline-1124378309.html
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US Should Abandon Hegemony, Cooperate With Other Countries – Expert
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States should renounce claims to global dominance and start cooperating with other countries, because the time of its hegemony has ended, a former vice president of the Washington-based Eurasia Center, Earl Rasmussen, told RIA Novosti.
"We are in a very dangerous time both from an economic perspective and a global peace perspective. The US needs to adapt and seek compromise and cooperate with other world powers," Rasmussen said.
He pointed out that the time of US hegemony is over and its leadership needs to accept that.
In September, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the world is becoming multipolar, and this move is irreversible.
Guterres has previously advocated for reforming the UN Security Council, including expanding representation for developing nations. He has pointed to the need to grant Africa permanent representation on the Security Council, the structure of which still reflects the balance of power that existed after World War II.
On October 1, at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a joint effort to define the foundations of a future multipolar world order that takes into account the interests of all countries. He said a key principle of such a global order must be ensuring the security of some states without compromising the security of others.