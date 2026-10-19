https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/florida-attorney-general-issues-arrest-warrant-for-raul-castro-over-1996-aircraft-incident-1124903307.html

Florida Attorney General Issues Arrest Warrant for Raul Castro Over 1996 Aircraft Incident

Florida Attorney General Issues Arrest Warrant for Raul Castro Over 1996 Aircraft Incident

Sputnik International

Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier on Monday issued a new arrest warrant for former Cuban President Raul Castro on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder over the 1996 downing of two aircraft.

2026-10-19T15:34+0000

2026-10-19T15:34+0000

2026-10-19T15:34+0000

world

raul castro

us

miami

havana

cuba

us department of justice

florida

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/101359/42/1013594251_0:285:5472:3363_1920x0_80_0_0_5e881f925dbc1637b6fdceff60da9c7d.jpg

"Raul Castro called for the planes to be shot down. He called for murder, and that is why today we are announcing state charges against Raul Castro with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder," Uthmeier said during a press conference. The attorney general noted that state authorities now have to build a case based on the alleged evidence and witness testimonies that have so far been collected on the incident and the way it unfolded. However, the state official acknowledged the unlikelihood of Castro, now aged 95, willingly flying to Florida in order to face legal proceedings. In May, the US Department of Justice indicted Raul Castro and five Cuban military officers allegedly involved in the 1996 downing of two civilian aircraft linked to the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Havana has called the accusations a political provocation and stressed it acted in self-defense after repeated violations of the country's airspace by aircraft belonging to the group. At the time of the incident, Castro was Cuba's Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210417/raul-castro-retirement-unlikely-to-alter-cubas-domestic-external-policies-1082652173.html

miami

havana

cuba

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

raul castro, us, miami, havana, cuba, us department of justice, florida