https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/iran-grateful-to-russia-for-principled-position-on-recent-events-in-country---pezeshkian-1124904054.html

Iran Grateful to Russia for Principled Position on Recent Events in Country - Pezeshkian

Iran Grateful to Russia for Principled Position on Recent Events in Country - Pezeshkian

Sputnik International

Iran is grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people for their principled position on recent events in the country, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Monday.

2026-10-19T18:27+0000

2026-10-19T18:27+0000

2026-10-19T18:27+0000

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vladimir putin

masoud pezeshkian

sergey lavrov

iran

russia

gas exporting countries forum (gecf)

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

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"We are grateful to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the government, and the people of the country for the strong position they have demonstrated in response to recent events," Pezeshkian said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. In response to Lavrov's words that Putin is expecting him at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Moscow, Pezeshkian said that he is looking forward to the trip and a meeting with the Russian leader. Lavrov told Pezeshkian that Putin "is expecting you at the GECF summit and hopes you will hold a bilateral meeting there, continuing the discussions you had in Bishkek and at the SCO summit."The Iranian president expressed hope that his upcoming visit to Moscow will pave the way for advancing existing agreements with Russia.

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vladimir putin, masoud pezeshkian, sergey lavrov, iran, russia, gas exporting countries forum (gecf), shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)