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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/irgc-says-oil-tanker-strikes-mine-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124899608.html
IRGC Says Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
IRGC Says Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that an oil tanker had stricken a mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported citing Iranian media.
2026-10-19T03:19+0000
2026-10-19T04:43+0000
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middle east
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On February 28, the United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities; however, they later exchanged further strikes. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. In September, the IRGC announced that Tehran was establishing a restricted navigation zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to coordinate with Tehran in order to pass through the area.
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iran, strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), oil tanker
iran, strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), oil tanker

IRGC Says Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

03:19 GMT 19.10.2026 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 19.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that an oil tanker had stricken a mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported citing Iranian media.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities; however, they later exchanged further strikes. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
In September, the IRGC announced that Tehran was establishing a restricted navigation zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to coordinate with Tehran in order to pass through the area.
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