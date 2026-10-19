https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/irgc-says-oil-tanker-strikes-mine-in-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1124899608.html

IRGC Says Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

IRGC Says Oil Tanker Strikes Mine in Strait of Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that an oil tanker had stricken a mine while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported citing Iranian media.

2026-10-19T03:19+0000

2026-10-19T03:19+0000

2026-10-19T04:43+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

strait of hormuz

middle east

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

oil tanker

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On February 28, the United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to cease hostilities; however, they later exchanged further strikes. At present, the conflict remains unresolved. In September, the IRGC announced that Tehran was establishing a restricted navigation zone east of the Strait of Hormuz, requiring vessels to coordinate with Tehran in order to pass through the area.

iran

strait of hormuz

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iran, strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), oil tanker