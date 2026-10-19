https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/peskov-says-russia-us-china-acknowledge-hypothetical-possibility-of-trilateral-meeting-1124899710.html
Peskov Says Russia, US, China Acknowledge Hypothetical Possibility of Trilateral Meeting
Peskov Says Russia, US, China Acknowledge Hypothetical Possibility of Trilateral Meeting
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told The Wall Street Journal that Russia, the United States, and China acknowledged the hypothetical possibility of holding a trilateral meeting.
2026-10-19T03:59+0000
2026-10-19T03:59+0000
2026-10-19T04:47+0000
world
china
russia
us
kremlin
dmitry peskov
donald trump
apec
the wall street journal
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/14/1124156919_0:94:2280:1377_1920x0_80_0_0_937e50c73dcef6d277bdd4b38e921de8.jpg
"There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place," Peskov told the newspaper. Earlier in October, Peskov noted that a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit would be highly beneficial. The APEC summit will take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19.
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/14/1124156919_161:0:2121:1470_1920x0_80_0_0_12da24ef7414bfcf750fb8e70477893b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, russia, us, kremlin, dmitry peskov, donald trump, apec, the wall street journal
china, russia, us, kremlin, dmitry peskov, donald trump, apec, the wall street journal
Peskov Says Russia, US, China Acknowledge Hypothetical Possibility of Trilateral Meeting
03:59 GMT 19.10.2026 (Updated: 04:47 GMT 19.10.2026)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told The Wall Street Journal that Russia, the United States, and China acknowledged the hypothetical possibility of holding a trilateral meeting.
"There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place," Peskov told the newspaper.
Earlier in October, Peskov noted that a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit would be highly beneficial.
The APEC summit will take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19.