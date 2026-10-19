https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/peskov-says-russia-us-china-acknowledge-hypothetical-possibility-of-trilateral-meeting-1124899710.html

Peskov Says Russia, US, China Acknowledge Hypothetical Possibility of Trilateral Meeting

Peskov Says Russia, US, China Acknowledge Hypothetical Possibility of Trilateral Meeting

Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told The Wall Street Journal that Russia, the United States, and China acknowledged the hypothetical possibility of holding a trilateral meeting.

2026-10-19T03:59+0000

2026-10-19T03:59+0000

2026-10-19T04:47+0000

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"There is no clear understanding yet regarding the meeting itself or its potential agenda, although all three parties acknowledge the hypothetical possibility of such a meeting taking place," Peskov told the newspaper. Earlier in October, Peskov noted that a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit would be highly beneficial. The APEC summit will take place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18–19.

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china, russia, us, kremlin, dmitry peskov, donald trump, apec, the wall street journal