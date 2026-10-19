https://sputnikglobe.com/20261019/trump-believes-zelensky-does-not-want-never-wanted-settlement-in-ukraine-1124899479.html

Trump Believes Zelensky Does Not Want, Never Wanted Settlement in Ukraine

Trump Believes Zelensky Does Not Want, Never Wanted Settlement in Ukraine

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump believes that Vladimir Zelensky does not want, and perhaps never wanted, an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

2026-10-19T03:41+0000

2026-10-19T03:41+0000

2026-10-19T04:42+0000

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President Donald Trump has announced that significant progress is being made toward a settlement in Ukraine, including in negotiations over prisoners, explaining that he withheld the sanctions to avoid derailing the peace process."I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don’t want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table," he wrote on Truth Social.Vladimir Zelensky is ordering attacks on Russian refineries, fully aware that doing so harms global fuel markets, US President Donald Trump said."Zelenskyy doesn’t care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn’t want to end this war, and probably never did," Trump said on Truth Social.Previously, Trump has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with Zelensky’s lack of readiness for peace agreements and his unwillingness to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries. He has also suggested that Ukraine needed a new leader capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.

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