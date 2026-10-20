https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/mass-production-of-tesla-flying-cars-unlikely---us-expert-1124907604.html

Mass Production of Tesla Flying Cars Unlikely - US Expert

Mass Production of Tesla Flying Cars Unlikely - US Expert

Sputnik International

Despite its convincing presentation, the flying Tesla Roadster is unlikely to enter production due to safety concerns, Director of The IPO Initiative in the Eugene Brigham Department of Finance, Insurance, and Real Estate at the University of Florida's Warrington College of Business, Professor Emeritus Jay Ritter said.

2026-10-20T09:56+0000

2026-10-20T09:56+0000

2026-10-20T09:56+0000

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Last week, Tesla unveiled its electric sports car, the Roadster. During a demonstration, the vehicle leaped over an obstacle, spun on its axis, hovered briefly above the ground, and then landed safely, flipping over as it came down. "My guess is that there will be few of the new Tesla's built. Product liability concerns will be a big problem," Ritter said. It will be difficult to make the new vehicle reliable enough, the expert added. At the same time, he also stated that he had no doubt that the car presentation was genuine. "I saw the video of the Tesla flying car. My understanding is that it was real and done in front of a live audience," the expert said. On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that he was impressed by the presentation from US entrepreneur Elon Musk's company, though he is unlikely to ever find himself inside the new vehicle. Musk himself later vowed that the Roadster would be capable of performing tricks in autonomous mode and it would be "sentient."

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