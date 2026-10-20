https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russias-mishustin-attends-meeting-of-sco-council-of-heads-of-government-1124906581.html
Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government
Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government
Sputnik International
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-10-20T09:43+0000
2026-10-20T09:43+0000
2026-10-20T09:43+0000
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Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov attended the meeting. SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev took part in the session. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon greeted the delegates at a meeting in the Palace of the Nation, the official residence of the Tajik president. The heads of government are expected to discuss issues related to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, focusing on the implementation of the agreements reached at the SCO leaders meeting on September 1, as well as the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/sco-aims-to-raise-efficiency-of-economic-interaction--secretary-general-1124750006.html
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mikhail mishustin, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), tajikistan
mikhail mishustin, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), tajikistan
Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov attended the meeting.
SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev took part in the session.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon greeted the delegates at a meeting in the Palace of the Nation, the official residence of the Tajik president.
The heads of government are expected to discuss issues related to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, focusing on the implementation of the agreements reached at the SCO leaders
meeting on September 1, as well as the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035.