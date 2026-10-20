https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russias-mishustin-attends-meeting-of-sco-council-of-heads-of-government-1124906581.html

Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

Sputnik International

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2026-10-20T09:43+0000

2026-10-20T09:43+0000

2026-10-20T09:43+0000

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mikhail mishustin

russia

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

tajikistan

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Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov attended the meeting. SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev took part in the session. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon greeted the delegates at a meeting in the Palace of the Nation, the official residence of the Tajik president. The heads of government are expected to discuss issues related to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, focusing on the implementation of the agreements reached at the SCO leaders meeting on September 1, as well as the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/sco-aims-to-raise-efficiency-of-economic-interaction--secretary-general-1124750006.html

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mikhail mishustin, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), tajikistan