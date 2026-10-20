International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/russias-mishustin-attends-meeting-of-sco-council-of-heads-of-government-1124906581.html
Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government
Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government
Sputnik International
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
2026-10-20T09:43+0000
2026-10-20T09:43+0000
world
mikhail mishustin
russia
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
tajikistan
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/14/1124906421_0:186:2981:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_b4339c56c0a803040af09f4230b1dbbf.jpg
Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov attended the meeting. SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev took part in the session. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon greeted the delegates at a meeting in the Palace of the Nation, the official residence of the Tajik president. The heads of government are expected to discuss issues related to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, focusing on the implementation of the agreements reached at the SCO leaders meeting on September 1, as well as the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260917/sco-aims-to-raise-efficiency-of-economic-interaction--secretary-general-1124750006.html
russia
tajikistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/14/1124906421_126:0:2857:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_570979780950b7258a6910cb0e0d0d50.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
mikhail mishustin, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), tajikistan
mikhail mishustin, russia, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco), tajikistan

Russia's Mishustin Attends Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government

09:43 GMT 20.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Miridonov / Go to the mediabankPrime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Chief of the Government Staff Elmir Tagirov at an extended-format meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states
Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Chief of the Government Staff Elmir Tagirov at an extended-format meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© Sputnik / Alexander Miridonov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
DUSHANBE (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tajikistan's Dushanbe on Tuesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov attended the meeting.
SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev and Director of the Executive Committee of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure Ularbek Sharsheev took part in the session.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon greeted the delegates at a meeting in the Palace of the Nation, the official residence of the Tajik president.
The heads of government are expected to discuss issues related to trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, focusing on the implementation of the agreements reached at the SCO leaders meeting on September 1, as well as the implementation of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035.
The flag of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and flags of the SCO member states in Astana - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2026
World
SCO Aims to Boost Efficiency of Economic Interaction
17 September, 07:36 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала