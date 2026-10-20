https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/sputnik-supercharges-african-coverage-with-new-tanzanian-and-south-african-centers-1124909079.html

Sputnik Supercharges African Coverage With New Tanzanian and South African Centers

Sputnik Supercharges African Coverage With New Tanzanian and South African Centers

Sputnik International

Sputnik, the international news agency and radio broadcaster, opened two multifunctional editorial centers in Africa on October 20—one in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and the other in Johannesburg, South Africa.

2026-10-20T16:32+0000

2026-10-20T16:32+0000

2026-10-20T16:32+0000

world

sergey lavrov

dmitry kiselev

russia

tanzania

south africa

sputnik

johannesburg

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The ceremony inaugurating the Dar es Salaam hub kicked off with a video address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.He thanked the Tanzanian and South African authorities, describing their support as essential to ensuring that journalists can work both effectively and safely.Lavrov also highlighted the symbolic timing of the openings ahead of the third Russia–Africa Summit, scheduled for October 28–29 in Moscow, which is expected to further cement Russia's strategic partnership with African countries.South African Vice President Paul Mashatile also welcomed Sputnik's expansion into Africa.He welcomed Sputnik's commitment to amplifying African voices and sharing African perspectives, expressing hope that the Johannesburg office would become a platform for constructive engagement, quality journalism, and stronger ties between South Africa, Russia, and the wider African continent.Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Sputnik’s parent company, emphasized the importance of mutual trust.

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tanzania

south africa

johannesburg

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Lavrov on Sputnik hub launch in Tanzania and South Africa Sputnik International Lavrov on Sputnik hub launch in Tanzania and South Africa 2026-10-20T16:32+0000 true PT3M43S

Paul Mashatile Sputnik International Paul Mashatile 2026-10-20T16:32+0000 true PT0M57S

Kiselev on Sputnik hub launch in Tanzania and South Africa Sputnik International Kiselev on Sputnik hub launch in Tanzania and South Africa 2026-10-20T16:32+0000 true PT2M53S

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Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, dmitry kiselev, russia, tanzania, south africa, sputnik, johannesburg