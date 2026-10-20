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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/sputnik-supercharges-african-coverage-with-new-tanzanian-and-south-african-centers-1124909079.html
Sputnik Supercharges African Coverage With New Tanzanian and South African Centers
Sputnik Supercharges African Coverage With New Tanzanian and South African Centers
Sputnik International
Sputnik, the international news agency and radio broadcaster, opened two multifunctional editorial centers in Africa on October 20—one in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and the other in Johannesburg, South Africa.
2026-10-20T16:32+0000
2026-10-20T16:32+0000
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The ceremony inaugurating the Dar es Salaam hub kicked off with a video address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.He thanked the Tanzanian and South African authorities, describing their support as essential to ensuring that journalists can work both effectively and safely.Lavrov also highlighted the symbolic timing of the openings ahead of the third Russia–Africa Summit, scheduled for October 28–29 in Moscow, which is expected to further cement Russia's strategic partnership with African countries.South African Vice President Paul Mashatile also welcomed Sputnik's expansion into Africa.He welcomed Sputnik's commitment to amplifying African voices and sharing African perspectives, expressing hope that the Johannesburg office would become a platform for constructive engagement, quality journalism, and stronger ties between South Africa, Russia, and the wider African continent.Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Sputnik’s parent company, emphasized the importance of mutual trust.
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Kiselev on Sputnik hub launch in Tanzania and South Africa
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sergey lavrov, dmitry kiselev, russia, tanzania, south africa, sputnik, johannesburg

Sputnik Supercharges African Coverage With New Tanzanian and South African Centers

16:32 GMT 20.10.2026
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Sputnik, the international news agency and radio broadcaster, opened two multifunctional editorial centers in Africa on October 20—one in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and the other in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The ceremony inaugurating the Dar es Salaam hub kicked off with a video address by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"The opening of the regional offices in Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg will help provide African audiences with greater access to objective, verified information, free from distortion or ideological filters," Lavrov said.
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He thanked the Tanzanian and South African authorities, describing their support as essential to ensuring that journalists can work both effectively and safely.
"Today, as the 'collective West' persistently suppresses dissenting voices in the global information space through censorship and double standards, the importance of such work can hardly be overstated," the top diplomat stressed.
Lavrov also highlighted the symbolic timing of the openings ahead of the third Russia–Africa Summit, scheduled for October 28–29 in Moscow, which is expected to further cement Russia's strategic partnership with African countries.
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South African Vice President Paul Mashatile also welcomed Sputnik's expansion into Africa.
"The opening of Sputnik's regional office in Johannesburg marks an important milestone for the media landscape of South Africa and the African continent. It reflects growing cooperation between South Africa and Russia and contributes to the diversity of voices and perspectives essential to a vibrant, democratic public dialogue," Mashatile said.
He welcomed Sputnik's commitment to amplifying African voices and sharing African perspectives, expressing hope that the Johannesburg office would become a platform for constructive engagement, quality journalism, and stronger ties between South Africa, Russia, and the wider African continent.
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Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Sputnik’s parent company, emphasized the importance of mutual trust.
"The chance to work directly in African countries is a powerful sign of trust—between nations, between peoples, and between journalists and their audiences. That trust strengthens the information sovereignty of both Africa and Russia," Kiselev stressed.
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