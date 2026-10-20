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Trump Threatens to Abandon Europe
Trump Threatens to Abandon Europe
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of Europe entirely, citing the ongoing violent protests in France as his primary justification.
2026-10-20T03:41+0000
2026-10-20T03:41+0000
2026-10-20T04:36+0000
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"If they don't soon find their way, we will have no choice but to leave. To leave. We will have no choice. It's a very serious situation. We're not letting it happen here," Trump said.The US president described France as a "once great nation that is being conquered, looted, burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists."The remarks follow a nationwide day of protests in France over the rising cost of living that descended into widespread violence. French authorities reported over 1,200 arrests and 150 police officers injured, while the historic Limoges City Hall was severely damaged by fire.
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Trump Threatens to Abandon Europe
03:41 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 20.10.2026)
President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of Europe entirely, citing the ongoing violent protests in France as his primary justification.
"If they don't soon find their way, we will have no choice but to leave. To leave. We will have no choice. It's a very serious situation. We're not letting it happen here," Trump said.
The US president described France as a "once great nation that is being conquered, looted, burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists."
The remarks follow a nationwide day of protests in France over the rising cost of living that descended into widespread violence. French authorities reported over 1,200 arrests and 150 police officers injured, while the historic Limoges City Hall was severely damaged by fire.