https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/trump-threatens-to-abandon-europe-1124904532.html

Trump Threatens to Abandon Europe

Trump Threatens to Abandon Europe

Sputnik International

President Donald Trump has threatened to pull the United States out of Europe entirely, citing the ongoing violent protests in France as his primary justification.

2026-10-20T03:41+0000

2026-10-20T03:41+0000

2026-10-20T04:36+0000

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"If they don't soon find their way, we will have no choice but to leave. To leave. We will have no choice. It's a very serious situation. We're not letting it happen here," Trump said.The US president described France as a "once great nation that is being conquered, looted, burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists, and communists."The remarks follow a nationwide day of protests in France over the rising cost of living that descended into widespread violence. French authorities reported over 1,200 arrests and 150 police officers injured, while the historic Limoges City Hall was severely damaged by fire.

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