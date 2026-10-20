International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-has-not-agreed-on-transfer-of-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-by-third-country---reports-1124904749.html
US Has Not Agreed on Transfer of Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by Third Country - Reports
US Has Not Agreed on Transfer of Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by Third Country - Reports
Sputnik International
The White House has not agreed on a transfer of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems by a third country, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.
2026-10-20T03:12+0000
2026-10-20T05:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
white house
pentagon
patriot
the washington post
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_0:89:3326:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_21782561bcffd83bf0e19ec06a96baab.jpg
The US administration has also decided not to transfer Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. US Secretary of War reportedly voiced no official rejection but did not make any real steps to approve the transfer. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119747204_298:0:3029:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_47958b0d87e8e12f8e903ec0a998fc86.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, white house, pentagon, patriot, the washington post
ukraine, russia, white house, pentagon, patriot, the washington post

US Has Not Agreed on Transfer of Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by Third Country - Reports

03:12 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 20.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Czarek SokolowskiUS Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015.
US Patriot systems seen at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland, on Saturday, March 21, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2026
© AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
Subscribe
The White House has not agreed on a transfer of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems by a third country, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.
The US administration has also decided not to transfer Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post.
US Secretary of War reportedly voiced no official rejection but did not make any real steps to approve the transfer.
Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала