https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/us-has-not-agreed-on-transfer-of-patriot-missiles-to-ukraine-by-third-country---reports-1124904749.html

US Has Not Agreed on Transfer of Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by Third Country - Reports

US Has Not Agreed on Transfer of Patriot Missiles to Ukraine by Third Country - Reports

Sputnik International

The White House has not agreed on a transfer of interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems by a third country, The Washington Post reported, citing sources.

2026-10-20T03:12+0000

2026-10-20T03:12+0000

2026-10-20T05:12+0000

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The US administration has also decided not to transfer Patriot interceptors to Ukraine, according to The Washington Post. US Secretary of War reportedly voiced no official rejection but did not make any real steps to approve the transfer. Russia says arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the peace settlement. The Kremlin has stated that the West pumping Ukraine with weapons does not facilitate talks and will have a negative impact.

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