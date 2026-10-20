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Witkoff Aims to Brief Putin After Oslo Consultations With Kiev, Europe - Reports
Witkoff Aims to Brief Putin After Oslo Consultations With Kiev, Europe - Reports
Sputnik International
Following a meeting in Oslo with Kiev, EU and NATO representatives, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff hopes to present to Russian President Vladimir... 20.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-20T03:59+0000
2026-10-20T03:59+0000
2026-10-20T05:11+0000
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Witkoff is set to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Oslo on Tuesday, with representatives from the EU and NATO also expected to participate in the talks, Ravid said earlier. After Oslo, Witkoff plans to travel to Russia.
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Witkoff Aims to Brief Putin After Oslo Consultations With Kiev, Europe - Reports
03:59 GMT 20.10.2026 (Updated: 05:11 GMT 20.10.2026)
Following a meeting in Oslo with Kiev, EU and NATO representatives, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff hopes to present to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia ideas developed in consultation with Ukraine and Europe, Axios reported citing an unnamed US official.
Witkoff is set to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Oslo on Tuesday, with representatives from the EU and NATO also expected to participate in the talks, Ravid said earlier.
After Oslo, Witkoff plans to travel to Russia.