https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/witkoff-aims-to-brief-putin-after-oslo-consultations-with-kiev-europe---reports-1124904646.html

Witkoff Aims to Brief Putin After Oslo Consultations With Kiev, Europe - Reports

Witkoff Aims to Brief Putin After Oslo Consultations With Kiev, Europe - Reports

Sputnik International

Following a meeting in Oslo with Kiev, EU and NATO representatives, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff hopes to present to Russian President Vladimir... 20.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-20T03:59+0000

2026-10-20T03:59+0000

2026-10-20T05:11+0000

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Witkoff is set to meet with Vladimir Zelensky in Oslo on Tuesday, with representatives from the EU and NATO also expected to participate in the talks, Ravid said earlier. After Oslo, Witkoff plans to travel to Russia.

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