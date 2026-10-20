https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/witkoff-to-fly-to-russia-on-wednesday-after-ukraine-talks-in-oslo---norways-gahr-store-1124912759.html

Witkoff to Fly to Russia on Wednesday After Ukraine Talks in Oslo - Norway's Gahr Store

Witkoff to Fly to Russia on Wednesday After Ukraine Talks in Oslo - Norway's Gahr Store

Sputnik International

Following the talks on Ukraine in Oslo, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will head to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Tuesday.

2026-10-20T18:25+0000

2026-10-20T18:25+0000

2026-10-20T18:25+0000

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steve witkoff

jonas gahr

alexander stubb

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ukraine

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Earlier in the day, the Norwegian authorities confirmed that a meeting would be held in Oslo involving Vladimir Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Witkoff. Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was supposed to join via video link. The talks on Ukraine in Oslo could pave the way for a meeting at the leaders' level, the Norwegian prime minister added.

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russia

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steve witkoff, jonas gahr, alexander stubb, oslo, ukraine, russia