https://sputnikglobe.com/20261020/witkoff-to-fly-to-russia-on-wednesday-after-ukraine-talks-in-oslo---norways-gahr-store-1124912759.html
Witkoff to Fly to Russia on Wednesday After Ukraine Talks in Oslo - Norway's Gahr Store
Witkoff to Fly to Russia on Wednesday After Ukraine Talks in Oslo - Norway's Gahr Store
Sputnik International
Following the talks on Ukraine in Oslo, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will head to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Tuesday.
2026-10-20T18:25+0000
2026-10-20T18:25+0000
2026-10-20T18:25+0000
world
steve witkoff
jonas gahr
alexander stubb
oslo
ukraine
russia
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/10/1121574065_0:0:2262:1273_1920x0_80_0_0_684f6394f04565ec16f2ea23a19381e1.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Norwegian authorities confirmed that a meeting would be held in Oslo involving Vladimir Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Witkoff. Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was supposed to join via video link. The talks on Ukraine in Oslo could pave the way for a meeting at the leaders' level, the Norwegian prime minister added.
oslo
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/02/10/1121574065_123:0:2134:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_d27ba2310c0006d58fa2f4657fbd6a9d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
steve witkoff, jonas gahr, alexander stubb, oslo, ukraine, russia
steve witkoff, jonas gahr, alexander stubb, oslo, ukraine, russia
Witkoff to Fly to Russia on Wednesday After Ukraine Talks in Oslo - Norway's Gahr Store
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Following the talks on Ukraine in Oslo, US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will head to St. Petersburg on October 21 to meet with the Russian leadership, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Norwegian authorities confirmed that a meeting would be held in Oslo involving Vladimir Zelensky, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Witkoff. Another US envoy, Jared Kushner, was supposed to join via video link.
"Steve Witkoff will fly tomorrow to St. Petersburg where he will be meeting with Russian leadership and exchange ideas from this meeting and the proposals that have been worked on by European and American colleagues," Gahr Store told reporters after the meeting.
The talks on Ukraine in Oslo could pave the way for a meeting at the leaders' level, the Norwegian prime minister added.