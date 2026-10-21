https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/head-of-irans-security-council-says-enriched-nuclear-materials-will-not-leave-country-1124913190.html

Head of Iran's Security Council Says Enriched Nuclear Materials Will Not Leave Country

Head of Iran's Security Council Says Enriched Nuclear Materials Will Not Leave Country

Sputnik International

Enriched nuclear materials will not leave Iran, as it is a property of the Islamic Republic only used within the country, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said on Tuesday.

2026-10-21T03:17+0000

2026-10-21T03:17+0000

2026-10-21T04:40+0000

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"Not a single particle of enriched nuclear material will leave Iran. These materials are a vast asset and a national treasure of the Iranian people, intended for use only within the country," Rezaei was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency. The Iranian leadership unanimously concluded that there would be no negotiations with the United States until it strengthened trust with the Islamic Republic, and the first step towards strengthening that trust would be for the United States to meet the conditions put forward by Iran, Rezaei added. In September, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran, through mediators, had handed Washington a seven-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said he rejected the Iranian proposal. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

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guard mohsen rezaei, iran, supreme national security council, uranium enrichment, uranium, us-iran relations, iran nuclear deal