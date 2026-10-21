https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/putin-meets-witkoff-in-st-petersburg-for-ukraine-settlement-talks-1124915431.html
Putin Meets Witkoff in St. Petersburg For Ukraine Settlement Talks
Putin Meets Witkoff in St. Petersburg For Ukraine Settlement Talks
Sputnik International
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
2026-10-21T09:25+0000
2026-10-21T09:25+0000
2026-10-21T09:25+0000
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Sputnik brings you live coverage of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, where they are discussing a settlement to the Ukraine conflict.US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will brief the Russian side on the results of the Oslo meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, which produced nothing unexpected, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.A day earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that the US envoy planned to travel to Russia following talks on Ukraine in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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Putin holds talks with Witkoff on Ukraine settlement
Sputnik International
Putin holds talks with Witkoff on Ukraine settlement
2026-10-21T09:25+0000
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steve witkoff, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, vladimir putin, видео
steve witkoff, donald trump, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, vladimir putin, видео
Putin Meets Witkoff in St. Petersburg For Ukraine Settlement Talks
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Sputnik brings you live coverage of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff in St. Petersburg, where they are discussing a settlement to the Ukraine conflict.
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will brief the Russian side on the results of the Oslo meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, which produced nothing unexpected, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday.
A day earlier, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said that the US envoy planned to travel to Russia following talks on Ukraine in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!