International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/us-envoy-witkoff-heads-to-st-petersburg-following-oslo-talks-rubio-says-1124912955.html
US Envoy Witkoff Heads to St. Petersburg Following Oslo Talks, Rubio Says
US Envoy Witkoff Heads to St. Petersburg Following Oslo Talks, Rubio Says
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to St. Petersburg, Reuters reported.
2026-10-21T04:25+0000
2026-10-21T04:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
steve witkoff
marco rubio
volodymyr zelensky
oslo
norway
us air force
finland
russia
us-russia relations
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_725dccdb76a2026436879a254c0b6325.jpg
The announcement follows a US Air Force aircraft's departure from Oslo, where Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelensky held high-level negotiations the day before, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik.The Oslo meeting included Witkoff, fellow US envoy Jared Kushner, Zelensky, and the leaders of Norway and Finland. Earlier on Wednesday, US officials characterized the discussions as "very productive and constructive," noting that the parties made "meaningful progress" on security guarantees and a coordinated approach to engaging Russia.
oslo
norway
finland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70f2ee7df7e6d4fdaeda980960f2a9d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
steve witkoff, marco rubio, volodymyr zelensky, oslo, norway, us air force, finland, russia, us-russia relations, reuters
steve witkoff, marco rubio, volodymyr zelensky, oslo, norway, us air force, finland, russia, us-russia relations, reuters

US Envoy Witkoff Heads to St. Petersburg Following Oslo Talks, Rubio Says

04:25 GMT 21.10.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 21.10.2026)
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonWhite House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to St. Petersburg, Reuters reported.
The announcement follows a US Air Force aircraft's departure from Oslo, where Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelensky held high-level negotiations the day before, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik.
The Oslo meeting included Witkoff, fellow US envoy Jared Kushner, Zelensky, and the leaders of Norway and Finland. Earlier on Wednesday, US officials characterized the discussions as "very productive and constructive," noting that the parties made "meaningful progress" on security guarantees and a coordinated approach to engaging Russia.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала