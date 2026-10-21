https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/us-envoy-witkoff-heads-to-st-petersburg-following-oslo-talks-rubio-says-1124912955.html

US Envoy Witkoff Heads to St. Petersburg Following Oslo Talks, Rubio Says

US Envoy Witkoff Heads to St. Petersburg Following Oslo Talks, Rubio Says

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff is traveling to St. Petersburg, Reuters reported.

2026-10-21T04:25+0000

2026-10-21T04:25+0000

2026-10-21T04:35+0000

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The announcement follows a US Air Force aircraft's departure from Oslo, where Witkoff and Volodymyr Zelensky held high-level negotiations the day before, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik.The Oslo meeting included Witkoff, fellow US envoy Jared Kushner, Zelensky, and the leaders of Norway and Finland. Earlier on Wednesday, US officials characterized the discussions as "very productive and constructive," noting that the parties made "meaningful progress" on security guarantees and a coordinated approach to engaging Russia.

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steve witkoff, marco rubio, volodymyr zelensky, oslo, norway, us air force, finland, russia, us-russia relations, reuters