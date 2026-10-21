https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/we-have-no-trust-in-the-americans--araghchi-1124913076.html

'We have no trust in the Americans' — Araghchi

'We have no trust in the Americans' — Araghchi

Sputnik International

Iran’s Foreign Minister says Tehran will not trust Washington in negotiations, citing a history of failed diplomacy that ultimately led to war.

2026-10-21T03:38+0000

2026-10-21T03:38+0000

2026-10-21T04:39+0000

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Speaking on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ruled out any confidence in US-led diplomatic efforts, pointing to three rounds of failed engagements aimed at achieving peace."We had several rounds of negotiations with the American side, all of which ultimately led to attempts to instigate a war against our country," Araghchi stated.In September, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran, through mediators, had handed Washington a seven-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump said he rejected the Iranian proposal.On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.

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abbas araghchi, middle east, donald trump, iran, us-iran relations