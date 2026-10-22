https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/dmitriev-holds-press-conference-at-19th-verona-eurasian-economic-forum-in-istanbul-1124923504.html
Dmitriev Holds Press Conference at 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul
Dmitriev Holds Press Conference at 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul
Sputnik International
The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, held in Istanbul on October 22–23, 2026, brings together policymakers, experts and business leaders from East and West under the theme "Challenges of a Changing World and a Changing Economy" to discuss global economic and geopolitical developments.
2026-10-22T09:34+0000
2026-10-22T09:34+0000
2026-10-22T09:34+0000
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Sputnik brings you live coverage of a press conference by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, at the XIX Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul.The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is being held in Istanbul for the first time, bringing together leading politicians, economists and business leaders from around the world. This year's main objective is to discuss ways to overcome the global energy crisis and establish new logistics chains between East and West.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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Dmitriev holds press conference on sidelines of 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul
Sputnik International
Dmitriev holds press conference on sidelines of 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul
2026-10-22T09:34+0000
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kirill dmitriev, verona, istanbul, видео
kirill dmitriev, verona, istanbul, видео
Dmitriev Holds Press Conference at 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul
The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, held in Istanbul on October 22–23, 2026, brings together policymakers, experts and business leaders from East and West under the theme "Challenges of a Changing World and a Changing Economy" to discuss global economic and geopolitical developments.
Sputnik brings you live coverage of a press conference by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, at the XIX Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul.
The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is being held in Istanbul for the first time, bringing together leading politicians, economists and business leaders from around the world. This year's main objective is to discuss ways to overcome the global energy crisis and establish new logistics chains between East and West.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!