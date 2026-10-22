https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/dmitriev-holds-press-conference-at-19th-verona-eurasian-economic-forum-in-istanbul-1124923504.html

Dmitriev Holds Press Conference at 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul

Dmitriev Holds Press Conference at 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul

Sputnik International

The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum, held in Istanbul on October 22–23, 2026, brings together policymakers, experts and business leaders from East and West under the theme "Challenges of a Changing World and a Changing Economy" to discuss global economic and geopolitical developments.

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2026-10-22T09:34+0000

2026-10-22T09:34+0000

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kirill dmitriev

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Sputnik brings you live coverage of a press conference by Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, at the XIX Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul.The 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum is being held in Istanbul for the first time, bringing together leading politicians, economists and business leaders from around the world. This year's main objective is to discuss ways to overcome the global energy crisis and establish new logistics chains between East and West.Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!

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Dmitriev holds press conference on sidelines of 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul Sputnik International Dmitriev holds press conference on sidelines of 19th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Istanbul 2026-10-22T09:34+0000 true PT1S

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