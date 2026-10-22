https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/trump-holds-back-on-russia-sanctions-as-ukraine-talks-advance-1124921936.html

Trump Holds Back on Russia Sanctions as Ukraine Talks Advance

Trump Holds Back on Russia Sanctions as Ukraine Talks Advance

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Washington is avoiding new sanctions and other escalatory steps against Russia while delicate negotiations over the Ukraine conflict continue, arguing that the sides may now be closer to an agreement than they have been in a long time.

2026-10-22T04:50+0000

2026-10-22T04:50+0000

2026-10-22T04:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

donald trump

elon musk

starshield

starlink

sanctions

russian economy under sanctions

us sanctions

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/10/1122626936_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_bc73bab1f1c7f739eef8571f3bc90946.jpg

“When you’re close to a deal and you have very delicate negotiations, you don’t put sanctions on,” Trump said.The president also said he had resisted calls for unspecified tougher measures against Russia because he did not want to disrupt the negotiating process or jeopardize the release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard.“The last thing I want to do is upset an apple cart, where we’re getting close to settling a war,” he added.Hubbard was previously convicted in Russia after joining Ukrainian troops and fighting against Russian forces. President Vladimir Putin later approved his release on humanitarian grounds following repeated requests from the US side.Trump separately denied any role in the recent Starlink and Starshield restrictions affecting Ukraine.The restrictions disrupted Ukrainian drone operations and forced some missions to be cancelled.Trump was then asked whether Elon Musk had ordered the restrictions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/ukraine-conflict-freeze-without-security-guarantees-and-legitimacy-solutions-is-pointless--expert-1124921241.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, donald trump, elon musk, starshield, starlink, sanctions, russian economy under sanctions, us sanctions, western sanctions, new sanctions, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict