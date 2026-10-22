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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/trump-holds-back-on-russia-sanctions-as-ukraine-talks-advance-1124921936.html
Trump Holds Back on Russia Sanctions as Ukraine Talks Advance
Trump Holds Back on Russia Sanctions as Ukraine Talks Advance
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Washington is avoiding new sanctions and other escalatory steps against Russia while delicate negotiations over the Ukraine conflict continue, arguing that the sides may now be closer to an agreement than they have been in a long time.
2026-10-22T04:50+0000
2026-10-22T04:50+0000
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“When you’re close to a deal and you have very delicate negotiations, you don’t put sanctions on,” Trump said.The president also said he had resisted calls for unspecified tougher measures against Russia because he did not want to disrupt the negotiating process or jeopardize the release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard.“The last thing I want to do is upset an apple cart, where we’re getting close to settling a war,” he added.Hubbard was previously convicted in Russia after joining Ukrainian troops and fighting against Russian forces. President Vladimir Putin later approved his release on humanitarian grounds following repeated requests from the US side.Trump separately denied any role in the recent Starlink and Starshield restrictions affecting Ukraine.The restrictions disrupted Ukrainian drone operations and forced some missions to be cancelled.Trump was then asked whether Elon Musk had ordered the restrictions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261021/ukraine-conflict-freeze-without-security-guarantees-and-legitimacy-solutions-is-pointless--expert-1124921241.html
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Trump Holds Back on Russia Sanctions as Ukraine Talks Advance

04:50 GMT 22.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongPresident Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
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US President Donald Trump said Washington is avoiding new sanctions and other escalatory steps against Russia while delicate negotiations over the Ukraine conflict continue, arguing that the sides may now be closer to an agreement than they have been in a long time.
“When you’re close to a deal and you have very delicate negotiations, you don’t put sanctions on,” Trump said.
The president also said he had resisted calls for unspecified tougher measures against Russia because he did not want to disrupt the negotiating process or jeopardize the release of American citizen Stephen Hubbard.
“If we did what these foolish people wanted me to do, he wouldn’t be coming out right now. He’d be in there for another 20 years,” Trump said.
“The last thing I want to do is upset an apple cart, where we’re getting close to settling a war,” he added.
Hubbard was previously convicted in Russia after joining Ukrainian troops and fighting against Russian forces. President Vladimir Putin later approved his release on humanitarian grounds following repeated requests from the US side.
Trump separately denied any role in the recent Starlink and Starshield restrictions affecting Ukraine.
“I wasn’t involved,” he said when asked who ordered the limitations.
The restrictions disrupted Ukrainian drone operations and forced some missions to be cancelled.
Trump was then asked whether Elon Musk had ordered the restrictions.
“I don’t know who did it, but I wasn’t involved,” he replied.
A Russian serviceman of a mobile fire unit of the Yug Group of Forces is seen at a position in the Konstantinovka sector of the front line amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2026
Analysis
Ukraine Conflict Freeze Without Security Guarantees and Legitimacy Solutions is Pointless – Expert
21 October, 18:19 GMT
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