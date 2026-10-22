International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/us-orders-staff-out-of-saudi-arabia-reduces-troop-presence-across-middle-east--reports-1124921609.html
US Orders Staff out of Saudi Arabia, Reduces Troop Presence Across Middle East — Reports
US Orders Staff out of Saudi Arabia, Reduces Troop Presence Across Middle East — Reports
Sputnik International
The US State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia as security concerns mount following a series of Houthi attacks, CBS News reported.
2026-10-22T04:41+0000
2026-10-22T04:41+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
saudi arabia
iran
us bases
us hegemony
aggression
act of aggression
war of aggression
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123576095_0:67:3072:1795_1920x0_80_0_0_0d6f431b5f36858f62a05d288255f8fa.jpg
Other US embassies in the region have shifted to reduced staffing under “restricted operations,” but Saudi Arabia is currently the only Gulf state under an ordered departure.The move follows recent drone and missile attacks on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure. Earlier this month, a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 12 people and injured more than 300, including one American among the dead.The US military has also been quietly reducing its footprint at several Middle East posts amid continuing regional threats.Asked earlier this month whether Washington could strike the Houthis in response, President Donald Trump replied: “We may.”
saudi arabia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123576095_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe6661969f493753e34c4e424502a584.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, saudi arabia, iran, us bases, us hegemony, aggression, act of aggression, war of aggression
us, donald trump, saudi arabia, iran, us bases, us hegemony, aggression, act of aggression, war of aggression

US Orders Staff out of Saudi Arabia, Reduces Troop Presence Across Middle East — Reports

04:41 GMT 22.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab ElshamyUS soldiers prepare to take part in the African Lion military exercise in Agadir, southern Morocco, Wednesday, June 9, 2021
US soldiers prepare to take part in the African Lion military exercise in Agadir, southern Morocco, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2026
© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy
Subscribe
The US State Department ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia as security concerns mount following a series of Houthi attacks, CBS News reported.
Other US embassies in the region have shifted to reduced staffing under “restricted operations,” but Saudi Arabia is currently the only Gulf state under an ordered departure.

The move follows recent drone and missile attacks on Saudi airports and energy infrastructure. Earlier this month, a strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 12 people and injured more than 300, including one American among the dead.

The US military has also been quietly reducing its footprint at several Middle East posts amid continuing regional threats.

Asked earlier this month whether Washington could strike the Houthis in response, President Donald Trump replied: “We may.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала