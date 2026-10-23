https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/hegseth-bans-pentagon-personnel-from-betting-on-us-military-operations-1124926266.html
Hegseth Bans Pentagon Personnel From Betting on US Military Operations
Hegseth Bans Pentagon Personnel From Betting on US Military Operations
Sputnik International
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has prohibited Department of War personnel from using nonpublic information to place bets on military outcomes, including through prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi.
2026-10-23T04:28+0000
2026-10-23T04:28+0000
2026-10-23T04:28+0000
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The order applies to both classified and unclassified information, as well as transactions made indirectly through third parties.Violations may result in administrative, disciplinary or criminal action under military or federal law.
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peter hegseth, military & intelligence
peter hegseth, military & intelligence
Hegseth Bans Pentagon Personnel From Betting on US Military Operations
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has prohibited Department of War personnel from using nonpublic information to place bets on military outcomes, including through prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi.
The order applies to both classified and unclassified information, as well as transactions made indirectly through third parties.
“Our enemies watch movements in these markets,” Hegseth warned, saying betting activity could reveal clues about US military movements, targets and timing.
Violations may result in administrative, disciplinary or criminal action under military or federal law.