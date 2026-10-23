https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/hegseth-bans-pentagon-personnel-from-betting-on-us-military-operations-1124926266.html

Hegseth Bans Pentagon Personnel From Betting on US Military Operations

Hegseth Bans Pentagon Personnel From Betting on US Military Operations

Sputnik International

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has prohibited Department of War personnel from using nonpublic information to place bets on military outcomes, including through prediction markets such as Polymarket and Kalshi.

2026-10-23T04:28+0000

2026-10-23T04:28+0000

2026-10-23T04:28+0000

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peter hegseth

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The order applies to both classified and unclassified information, as well as transactions made indirectly through third parties.Violations may result in administrative, disciplinary or criminal action under military or federal law.

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peter hegseth, military & intelligence