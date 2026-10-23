https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russian-drone-strikes-hit-nasams-anti-aircraft-systems-in-zaporozhye-and-dnepropetrovsk-regions-1124926477.html

Russian Drone Strikes Hit NASAMS Anti-Aircraft Systems in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

Russian Drone Strikes Hit NASAMS Anti-Aircraft Systems in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

Sputnik International

the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on railway infrastructure facilities, as well as on Ukraine's ports and maritime vessels

2026-10-23T05:15+0000

2026-10-23T05:15+0000

2026-10-23T05:15+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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The following were hit as a result of the strikes:📍 in the Poltava region:▫️ the "Poltava" railcar depot, whose territory is used by the Ukrainian army for storing and repairing military equipment📍 in the Odessa region:▫️ at the port of Vilkovo — two temporary deployment points for unmanned surface vessel operators, a boat parking area and a USV storage site, as well as port infrastructure supporting the storage and preparation of USVs for use.🔥 In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo intended for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa was hit while transiting at sea.

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