International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/russian-drone-strikes-hit-nasams-anti-aircraft-systems-in-zaporozhye-and-dnepropetrovsk-regions-1124926477.html
Russian Drone Strikes Hit NASAMS Anti-Aircraft Systems in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions
Russian Drone Strikes Hit NASAMS Anti-Aircraft Systems in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions
Sputnik International
the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on railway infrastructure facilities, as well as on Ukraine's ports and maritime vessels
2026-10-23T05:15+0000
2026-10-23T05:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
odessa
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_0:190:2969:1860_1920x0_80_0_0_2a70ea19bcd9d49da97188e622026837.jpg
The following were hit as a result of the strikes:📍 in the Poltava region:▫️ the "Poltava" railcar depot, whose territory is used by the Ukrainian army for storing and repairing military equipment📍 in the Odessa region:▫️ at the port of Vilkovo — two temporary deployment points for unmanned surface vessel operators, a boat parking area and a USV storage site, as well as port infrastructure supporting the storage and preparation of USVs for use.🔥 In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo intended for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa was hit while transiting at sea.
russia
ukraine
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124399750_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa3b7a9ee9dac27d95c64365d9859633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, odessa
russia, ukraine, odessa

Russian Drone Strikes Hit NASAMS Anti-Aircraft Systems in Zaporozhye and Dnepropetrovsk Regions

05:15 GMT 23.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankA BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic.
A BM-70 UAV crew from Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup conducts combat operations on the Dobropolye axis in the Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles on railway infrastructure facilities, as well as on Ukraine's ports and maritime vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army.
The following were hit as a result of the strikes:
📍 in the Poltava region:
▫️ the "Poltava" railcar depot, whose territory is used by the Ukrainian army for storing and repairing military equipment
📍 in the Odessa region:
▫️ at the port of Vilkovo — two temporary deployment points for unmanned surface vessel operators, a boat parking area and a USV storage site, as well as port infrastructure supporting the storage and preparation of USVs for use.
🔥 In addition, a dry cargo vessel delivering cargo intended for the Ukrainian army to the port of Odessa was hit while transiting at sea.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала