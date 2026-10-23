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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261023/ukraine-starlink-access-restored-after-restrictions--trump-1124926176.html
Ukraine Starlink Access Restored After Restrictions — Trump
Ukraine Starlink Access Restored After Restrictions — Trump
Sputnik International
“Whether I called or whether somebody else called, it doesn’t make any difference. I guess the bottom line, he put it back,” US President Donald Trump said amid days of controversy over speed restrictions.
2026-10-23T04:26+0000
2026-10-23T05:16+0000
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Asked whether he told SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to restore Starlink access, Trump declined to say who intervened.The restrictions appeared on October 13, limiting Starlink and military-grade Starshield connectivity on fast-moving platforms and disrupting Ukrainian drone strikes, according to American media reports.Reuters reported on October 22 that Trump had asked Musk to lift the restrictions and that the system began operating more normally afterward.
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Ukraine Starlink Access Restored After Restrictions — Trump

04:26 GMT 23.10.2026 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 23.10.2026)
© StarlinkStarlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk
Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.10.2026
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“Whether I called or whether somebody else called, it doesn’t make any difference. I guess the bottom line, he put it back,” US President Donald Trump said amid days of controversy over speed restrictions.
Asked whether he told SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to restore Starlink access, Trump declined to say who intervened.

The restrictions appeared on October 13, limiting Starlink and military-grade Starshield connectivity on fast-moving platforms and disrupting Ukrainian drone strikes, according to American media reports.

Reuters reported on October 22 that Trump had asked Musk to lift the restrictions and that the system began operating more normally afterward.
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