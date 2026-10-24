https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/musk-blasts-ukraines-corruption-mass-conscription-and-money-laundering-1124929984.html

Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering

Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering

Sputnik International

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted Ukraine’s elites for enriching themselves on hundreds of billions in Western aid while ordinary Ukrainians face forced mobilization raids.

2026-10-24T04:15+0000

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2026-10-24T04:15+0000

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“The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches,” Musk wrote on X.Musk also blasted schemes that funnel US taxpayer money back into American political campaigns through "multiple laundry machines."

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