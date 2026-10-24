https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/musk-blasts-ukraines-corruption-mass-conscription-and-money-laundering-1124929984.html
Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering
Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering
Sputnik International
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted Ukraine’s elites for enriching themselves on hundreds of billions in Western aid while ordinary Ukrainians face forced mobilization raids.
2026-10-24T04:15+0000
2026-10-24T04:15+0000
2026-10-24T04:15+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
elon musk
ukraine crisis
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120869866_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ad96b138866027aa477993bca5b347.jpg
“The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches,” Musk wrote on X.Musk also blasted schemes that funnel US taxpayer money back into American political campaigns through "multiple laundry machines."
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0d/1120869866_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5726654bff6b8bd3a76ebe6ef15a0a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, elon musk, ukraine crisis
ukraine, elon musk, ukraine crisis
Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted Ukraine’s elites for enriching themselves on hundreds of billions in Western aid while ordinary Ukrainians face forced mobilization raids.
“The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches,” Musk wrote on X.
Musk also blasted schemes that funnel US taxpayer money back into American political campaigns through "multiple laundry machines."