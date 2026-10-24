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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/musk-blasts-ukraines-corruption-mass-conscription-and-money-laundering-1124929984.html
Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering
Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering
Sputnik International
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted Ukraine’s elites for enriching themselves on hundreds of billions in Western aid while ordinary Ukrainians face forced mobilization raids.
2026-10-24T04:15+0000
2026-10-24T04:15+0000
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“The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches,” Musk wrote on X.Musk also blasted schemes that funnel US taxpayer money back into American political campaigns through "multiple laundry machines."
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Musk Blasts Ukraine's Corruption, Mass Conscription and Money Laundering

04:15 GMT 24.10.2026
© AP Photo / Susan WalshTesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020
Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk blasted Ukraine’s elites for enriching themselves on hundreds of billions in Western aid while ordinary Ukrainians face forced mobilization raids.
“The former have grown very rich off the hundreds of billions flowing to Ukraine, while the latter’s children are conscripted to die in trenches,” Musk wrote on X.
Musk also blasted schemes that funnel US taxpayer money back into American political campaigns through "multiple laundry machines."
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