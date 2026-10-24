Russia Ready to Export 500,000 Tonnes of Diesel in October - Novak
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak attends the Russian Energy Week forum. October 15, 2025
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev/
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Russian companies can export up to 500,000 tonnes of diesel to the US and global markets in October while fully supplying the domestic market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.
The first three tankers carrying Russian diesel are already heading toward the Atlantic, he added.
On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump reached an agreement on supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. Following this, Trump once again expressed dissatisfaction with Zelensky’s lack of readiness for a peace agreement and his unwillingness to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries. He stated that Ukraine needs a new leader capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.
Earlier, Novak stressed that the Kiev regime has shown no movement toward an energy truce, having attacked oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions on October 14. Zelensky publicly voiced his indignation over the Russia-US diesel agreement.
On October 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump reached an agreement on supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the global market. Following this, Trump once again expressed dissatisfaction with Zelensky’s lack of readiness for a peace agreement and his unwillingness to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries. He stated that Ukraine needs a new leader capable of reaching an agreement with Russia.
Earlier, Novak stressed that the Kiev regime has shown no movement toward an energy truce, having attacked oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions on October 14. Zelensky publicly voiced his indignation over the Russia-US diesel agreement.