International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/trump-threatens-cuba-with-military-stopover-after-iran-1124930087.html
Trump Threatens Cuba With Military 'Stopover' After Iran
Trump Threatens Cuba With Military 'Stopover' After Iran
Sputnik International
“We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We'll do a little stopover,” President Donald Trump said, adding that one US ship could stop “about 50... 24.10.2026, Sputnik International
2026-10-24T04:19+0000
2026-10-24T04:19+0000
americas
us
donald trump
cuba
marco rubio
us hegemony
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124183017_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cb99ce5ef3349ffe14f3e7a819d6a94f.jpg
The threat comes as the US maintains its illegal blockade of Cuba, which has been in place for over six decades.The US-imposed oil blockade introduced earlier this year has exacerbated Cuba’s energy crisis. UN experts have condemned the intensified energy blockade as a violation of international law, warning that it is hitting electricity generation, hospitals, water distribution, transport, food production and access to medicines.
americas
cuba
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124183017_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b8a885e1d99c6683c126da26d68fba0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, cuba, marco rubio, us hegemony
us, donald trump, cuba, marco rubio, us hegemony

Trump Threatens Cuba With Military 'Stopover' After Iran

04:19 GMT 24.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
“We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We'll do a little stopover,” President Donald Trump said, adding that one US ship could stop “about 50 yards off the coast” before Secretary of State Marco Rubio is sent in to “finish up the deal.”
The threat comes as the US maintains its illegal blockade of Cuba, which has been in place for over six decades.

The US-imposed oil blockade introduced earlier this year has exacerbated Cuba’s energy crisis. UN experts have condemned the intensified energy blockade as a violation of international law, warning that it is hitting electricity generation, hospitals, water distribution, transport, food production and access to medicines.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала