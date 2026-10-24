https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/trump-threatens-cuba-with-military-stopover-after-iran-1124930087.html

Trump Threatens Cuba With Military 'Stopover' After Iran

Trump Threatens Cuba With Military 'Stopover' After Iran

Sputnik International

“We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We'll do a little stopover,” President Donald Trump said, adding that one US ship could stop “about 50... 24.10.2026, Sputnik International

2026-10-24T04:19+0000

2026-10-24T04:19+0000

2026-10-24T04:19+0000

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The threat comes as the US maintains its illegal blockade of Cuba, which has been in place for over six decades.The US-imposed oil blockade introduced earlier this year has exacerbated Cuba’s energy crisis. UN experts have condemned the intensified energy blockade as a violation of international law, warning that it is hitting electricity generation, hospitals, water distribution, transport, food production and access to medicines.

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