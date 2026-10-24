Trump Threatens Cuba With Military 'Stopover' After Iran
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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“We'll take care of Cuba on our way back from Iran. We'll do a little stopover,” President Donald Trump said, adding that one US ship could stop “about 50 yards off the coast” before Secretary of State Marco Rubio is sent in to “finish up the deal.”
The threat comes as the US maintains its illegal blockade of Cuba, which has been in place for over six decades.
The US-imposed oil blockade introduced earlier this year has exacerbated Cuba’s energy crisis. UN experts have condemned the intensified energy blockade as a violation of international law, warning that it is hitting electricity generation, hospitals, water distribution, transport, food production and access to medicines.
The US-imposed oil blockade introduced earlier this year has exacerbated Cuba’s energy crisis. UN experts have condemned the intensified energy blockade as a violation of international law, warning that it is hitting electricity generation, hospitals, water distribution, transport, food production and access to medicines.