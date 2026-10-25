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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/kim-jong-un-honors-chinese-volunteers-reaffirms-dprk-china-friendship-1124932593.html
Kim Jong-un Honors Chinese Volunteers, Reaffirms DPRK-China Friendship
Kim Jong-un Honors Chinese Volunteers, Reaffirms DPRK-China Friendship
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Dandong, China, and toured the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Korean front, KCNA reported.
2026-10-25T04:19+0000
2026-10-25T04:19+0000
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Kim laid flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to the fallen Chinese soldiers.He later held talks with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and praised China’s development under President Xi Jinping.Kim reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to “steadily and firmly carry forward the history of the DPRK-China friendship” forged through their shared struggle.
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Kim Jong-un Honors Chinese Volunteers, Reaffirms DPRK-China Friendship

04:19 GMT 25.10.2026
© Photo : KCNARespected Comrade Kim Jong-un Visits Dandong City, Liaoning Province of PRC
Respected Comrade Kim Jong-un Visits Dandong City, Liaoning Province of PRC - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
© Photo : KCNA
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North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Dandong, China, and toured the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Korean front, KCNA reported.
Kim laid flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to the fallen Chinese soldiers.
“I pay eternal thanks and respects to the fallen soldiers of the Chinese People's Volunteers, respectfully remembering their traces that connected the boundaries of the two countries with one territory,” Kim Jong-un wrote.
He later held talks with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and praised China’s development under President Xi Jinping.

Kim reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to “steadily and firmly carry forward the history of the DPRK-China friendship” forged through their shared struggle.
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