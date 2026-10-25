https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/kim-jong-un-honors-chinese-volunteers-reaffirms-dprk-china-friendship-1124932593.html

Kim Jong-un Honors Chinese Volunteers, Reaffirms DPRK-China Friendship

Kim Jong-un Honors Chinese Volunteers, Reaffirms DPRK-China Friendship

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Dandong, China, and toured the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea on the 76th anniversary of the Chinese People’s Volunteers entering the Korean front, KCNA reported.

2026-10-25T04:19+0000

2026-10-25T04:19+0000

2026-10-25T04:19+0000

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Kim laid flowers at the memorial and paid tribute to the fallen Chinese soldiers.He later held talks with Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and praised China’s development under President Xi Jinping.Kim reaffirmed Pyongyang’s commitment to “steadily and firmly carry forward the history of the DPRK-China friendship” forged through their shared struggle.

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