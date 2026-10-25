https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russian-mfa-spox-blasts-european-hypocrisy-crushes-baseless-accusations-1124932481.html

Russian MFA Spox Blasts European Hypocrisy, Crushes Baseless Accusations

Russian MFA Spox Blasts European Hypocrisy, Crushes Baseless Accusations

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed European politicians for their hypocrisy, saying they routinely interfere in other countries’ affairs while warning Russia against involvement in Europe’s own unrest.

2026-10-25T04:15+0000

2026-10-25T04:15+0000

2026-10-25T04:15+0000

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“Astonishing hypocrisy! Who else but the West has for years been dictating its notorious ‘rules-based order’ (which, in reality, signifies a complete absence of rules) to the entire world, while systematically interfering in the affairs of sovereign states?” Zakharova stressed.Zakharova was responding to a French diplomatic note issued as mass protests continue to shake the country.

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