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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/russian-mfa-spox-blasts-european-hypocrisy-crushes-baseless-accusations-1124932481.html
Russian MFA Spox Blasts European Hypocrisy, Crushes Baseless Accusations
Russian MFA Spox Blasts European Hypocrisy, Crushes Baseless Accusations
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed European politicians for their hypocrisy, saying they routinely interfere in other countries’ affairs while warning Russia against involvement in Europe’s own unrest.
2026-10-25T04:15+0000
2026-10-25T04:15+0000
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“Astonishing hypocrisy! Who else but the West has for years been dictating its notorious ‘rules-based order’ (which, in reality, signifies a complete absence of rules) to the entire world, while systematically interfering in the affairs of sovereign states?” Zakharova stressed.Zakharova was responding to a French diplomatic note issued as mass protests continue to shake the country.
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russia, maria zakharova, russian foreign ministry, france, protests, mass protests, anti-government protests

Russian MFA Spox Blasts European Hypocrisy, Crushes Baseless Accusations

04:15 GMT 25.10.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankIn this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed European politicians for their hypocrisy, saying they routinely interfere in other countries’ affairs while warning Russia against involvement in Europe’s own unrest.
“Astonishing hypocrisy! Who else but the West has for years been dictating its notorious ‘rules-based order’ (which, in reality, signifies a complete absence of rules) to the entire world, while systematically interfering in the affairs of sovereign states?” Zakharova stressed.
Zakharova was responding to a French diplomatic note issued as mass protests continue to shake the country.
“Instead of addressing the real causes of the public unrest, European officials are, as usual, shifting the blame onto someone else, in this case, Russia, claiming that it was the Kremlin that brought people out onto the streets,” the spokeswoman emphasized.
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