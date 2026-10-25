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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/ukraine-military-violated-starlink-terms-of-service---musk-on-starlink-restrictions-1124932882.html
'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions
'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions
Sputnik International
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Ukrainian military violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian system for offensive drone attacks — and that the loophole was shut last week.
2026-10-25T04:22+0000
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“Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact,” Musk stressed.He added that Starshield is a separate system controlled by the US government.
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'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions

04:22 GMT 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciElon Musk attends a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
Elon Musk attends a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Ukrainian military violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian system for offensive drone attacks — and that the loophole was shut last week.
“Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact,” Musk stressed.

He added that Starshield is a separate system controlled by the US government.
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