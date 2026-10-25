https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/ukraine-military-violated-starlink-terms-of-service---musk-on-starlink-restrictions-1124932882.html
'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions
'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions
Sputnik International
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Ukrainian military violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian system for offensive drone attacks — and that the loophole was shut last week.
2026-10-25T04:22+0000
2026-10-25T04:22+0000
2026-10-25T04:22+0000
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“Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact,” Musk stressed.He added that Starshield is a separate system controlled by the US government.
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elon musk, ukraine, starlink, starshield, ukraine crisis, us hegemony
'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Ukrainian military violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian system for offensive drone attacks — and that the loophole was shut last week.
“Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact,” Musk stressed.
He added that Starshield is a separate system controlled by the US government.