https://sputnikglobe.com/20261025/ukraine-military-violated-starlink-terms-of-service---musk-on-starlink-restrictions-1124932882.html

'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions

'Ukraine Military Violated Starlink Terms of Service' - Musk on Starlink Restrictions

Sputnik International

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said the Ukrainian military violated Starlink’s terms of service by using the civilian system for offensive drone attacks — and that the loophole was shut last week.

2026-10-25T04:22+0000

2026-10-25T04:22+0000

2026-10-25T04:22+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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starshield

ukraine crisis

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“Were Starlink to be turned off, the Ukrainian front line would collapse immediately. This is NOT a threat, it is simply a statement of fact,” Musk stressed.He added that Starshield is a separate system controlled by the US government.

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elon musk, ukraine, starlink, starshield, ukraine crisis, us hegemony