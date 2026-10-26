https://sputnikglobe.com/20261026/brics-underpins-emerging-multipolar-world-order---russian-speaker-1124941304.html
BRICS Underpins Emerging Multipolar World Order - Russian Speaker
BRICS Underpins Emerging Multipolar World Order - Russian Speaker
Sputnik International
The BRICS group of developing economies has become a pillar of the emerging multipolar world order, which is based on the principles of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday.
2026-10-26T13:13+0000
2026-10-26T13:13+0000
2026-10-26T13:13+0000
world
vyacheslav volodin
russia
brics
new delhi
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0e/1124738605_0:154:3072:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_5f67cce62cfe50b7a9fb445b3be2bbb4.jpg
"Over the 20 years of its existence, BRICS has become one of the pillars of the emerging multipolar world, a fair world order based on the principles of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation," Volodin said at the plenary session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Volodin led the Russian delegation at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which began in New Delhi on Monday. The forum's central theme is "Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development." BRICS member states agree on the need to respect different approaches, national laws, and the right of every state to a sovereign path of development, the Russian official said. A growing number of countries share the values of BRICS, and choose the path of equal dialogue and effective cooperation in the interests of their citizens, the speaker added. BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several more countries joined the group in 2024. India is holding the BRICS rotating chairmanship in 2026.
russia
new delhi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/09/0e/1124738605_182:0:2913:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1df65b0df01b005b28ef4a413d344d83.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vyacheslav volodin, russia, brics, new delhi
vyacheslav volodin, russia, brics, new delhi
BRICS Underpins Emerging Multipolar World Order - Russian Speaker
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The BRICS group of developing economies has become a pillar of the emerging multipolar world order, which is based on the principles of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday.
"Over the 20 years of its existence, BRICS has become one of the pillars of the emerging multipolar world, a fair world order based on the principles of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation," Volodin said at the plenary session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.
Volodin led the Russian delegation at the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which began in New Delhi on Monday. The forum's central theme is "Strengthening Parliaments for People-Centric Development."
BRICS member states agree on the need to respect different approaches, national laws, and the right of every state to a sovereign path of development, the Russian official said.
"The association has turned into one of the largest economic centers, which stands up for the interests of the global majority. Intra-association trade has reached $1.2 trillion. The member states account for almost a quarter of global exports. It is BRICS that makes the main contribution to global GDP – about 40%," Volodin said.
A growing number of countries share the values of BRICS, and choose the path of equal dialogue and effective cooperation in the interests of their citizens, the speaker added.
BRICS is an intergovernmental association established in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, with South Africa joining in 2011. Several more countries joined the group in 2024. India is holding the BRICS rotating chairmanship in 2026.